Maruti Suzuki S-Presso scores zero stars in Global NCAP crash tests

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso scored two stars as far as children are concerned. Maruti ships the car with a single airbag, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors as standard in most variants.

By:Updated: Nov 11, 2020 6:21 PM

In what can be termed as outright disappointing, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso micro hatchback has scored zero stars in the latest crash tests conducted by Global NCAP. The S-Presso while not being the most sold car by the manufacturer was still well-received by small families. Global NCAP tested the mid-spec VXi trim (apparent from the wheelcaps) of the S-Presso. This version gets a single airbag, ABS with EBD as well as rear parking sensors as standard. Pay Rs 5,000 more and you get a passenger airbag too. Global NCAP test readings say that the structure of the S-Presso was deemed unstable. For the Indian market, GNCAP only tests the frontal crash readings. Side impact as well as pedestrian protection tests, will be amalgamated onto the upcoming crash safety norms in India. Surprisingly enough, Maruti Suzuki has claimed that the S-Presso is side impact crash compliant.

Also Read Maruti Suzuki S-Presso review

 

At a speed of 64kmph, it was noted that the protection offered to the heads of driver and passenger was good. However, the neck of the passenger showed poor protection against the impact. This was primarily the reason for zero stars. The driver’s neck was given adequate protection. Knees of the driver showed marginal protection whereas the passenger’s displayed good protection. The footwell area was rated as rather unstable. As for the child occupant, the restraint system displayed poor performance. Maruti Suzuki doesn’t offer child seat anchorages as standard for the S-Presso. While the score for the adult passengers was zero out of 17, for the child, it was 13.84 out of 49.00.

The highest-rated Maruti Suzuki car in India happens to be the Vitara Brezza with four stars. There is also the Swift as well as Ertiga that have earned three stars. It may be noted that most of the new Marutis are based on the Heartect platform that claims to have better crash compliance and is lighter as well to aid fuel efficiency/performance.

