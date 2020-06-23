Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG: 5 key features and 31.2 km/kg fuel-efficiency!

Maruti Suzuki has introduced the CNG version of the S-Presso in India and it boasts of remarkable fuel efficiency on compressed natural gas. Replacing all diesel engines from its line up in the BS6 era, Maruti Suzuki is betting big on CNG. Here is everything you need to know about the new Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG.

In 2019, Maruti Suzuki made a big announcement that from April 2020, it will no longer sell any diesel engines. While the Indian market is primarily dominated by diesel-powered cars, the decision to abandon diesel engines entirely came as a shock. Now Maruti Suzuki is betting big on CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) powered cars and has launched the new Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG in India. While all major competitors still offering diesel options for their models, Maruti is taking a big gamble that may even reduce its substantial market share in India. But sticking to the model in question, here are some key facts you need to know about the new Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG Fuel Efficiency

One of the major reasons some buyers chose CNG powered cars is because of fuel efficiency. Having the engine tuned to run on the natural gas, does eat away some performance, but it does lead to the extremely low running cost of the vehicle. A kilogramme of CNG currently retails for Rs 48.75, and Maruti Suzuki is claiming that the S-Presso S-CNG can deliver a whopping 31.2 km/kg in fuel efficiency so you can easily do the maths.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG Engine

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG uses the same 998cc engine as the standard model which develops 67hp and 90Nm of torque. Using CNG, the engine, of course, loses some performance as it now develops 58hp and 78Nm of torque. The S-CNG version of the S-Presso is only available with a 5-speed manual gearbox, and it does not offer an AMT like the regular petrol-powered model. But, should you wish to run the S-CNG powered vehicle on petrol, the driver has the option to flip a switch and change to using petrol which will be drawn from the traditional fuel tank.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG tank and boot space

In most CNG powered cars, the boot is usually used to place the additional CNG tank. The S-Presso is no different as it comes with a 55-litre (water equivalent) tank placed behind the rear seats. But what is interesting is that Maruti Suzuki claims that the S-CNG model of the S-Presso is a 4-seat vehicle and not a 5-seat.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG Suspension

In order to accommodate the added weight from the CNG system, Maruti Suzuki has also reworked the suspension of the S-Presso S-CNG. At the front, the standard model gets a MacPherson strut with coil spring setup, but the CNG model adds a stabiliser bar as well.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG Variants

Maruti Suzuki has launched the S-Presso S-CNG in four variants in India – LXI, LXI (O), VXI, and VXI (O). The prices for them start from Rs 4.84 lakh to Rs 5.13 lakh ex-showroom, Delhi. But what’s interesting is that some features that are offered in the same petrol-powered variants of the S-Presso are not available with the CNG model. Maruti Suzuki has not provided a gear shift indicator despite being manual only and it also misses out on a low fuel warning indicator as well.

Now is the time of reckoning for Maruti Suzuki to figure out if the gamble will pay off or not. Maruti Suzuki has said that it will introduce CNG powered models for its cars soon that will be not only for the commercial sector, but for private buyers as well, and the S-Presso CNG is one of the many that will be introduced. Now we have to wait and see if Maruti Suzuki’s prediction of the Indian market shifting towards petrol will stand true or not.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.