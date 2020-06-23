Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG: 5 key features and 31.2 km/kg fuel-efficiency!

Maruti Suzuki has introduced the CNG version of the S-Presso in India and it boasts of remarkable fuel efficiency on compressed natural gas. Replacing all diesel engines from its line up in the BS6 era, Maruti Suzuki is betting big on CNG. Here is everything you need to know about the new Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG.

By:Published: June 23, 2020 6:13 PM

maruti suzuki spresso cng bs6 price

In 2019, Maruti Suzuki made a big announcement that from April 2020, it will no longer sell any diesel engines. While the Indian market is primarily dominated by diesel-powered cars, the decision to abandon diesel engines entirely came as a shock. Now Maruti Suzuki is betting big on CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) powered cars and has launched the new Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG in India. While all major competitors still offering diesel options for their models, Maruti is taking a big gamble that may even reduce its substantial market share in India. But sticking to the model in question, here are some key facts you need to know about the new Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG Fuel Efficiency

One of the major reasons some buyers chose CNG powered cars is because of fuel efficiency. Having the engine tuned to run on the natural gas, does eat away some performance, but it does lead to the extremely low running cost of the vehicle. A kilogramme of CNG currently retails for Rs 48.75, and Maruti Suzuki is claiming that the S-Presso S-CNG can deliver a whopping 31.2 km/kg in fuel efficiency so you can easily do the maths.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG Engine

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG uses the same 998cc engine as the standard model which develops 67hp and 90Nm of torque. Using CNG, the engine, of course, loses some performance as it now develops 58hp and 78Nm of torque. The S-CNG version of the S-Presso is only available with a 5-speed manual gearbox, and it does not offer an AMT like the regular petrol-powered model. But, should you wish to run the S-CNG powered vehicle on petrol, the driver has the option to flip a switch and change to using petrol which will be drawn from the traditional fuel tank.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG tank and boot space

In most CNG powered cars, the boot is usually used to place the additional CNG tank. The S-Presso is no different as it comes with a 55-litre (water equivalent) tank placed behind the rear seats. But what is interesting is that Maruti Suzuki claims that the S-CNG model of the S-Presso is a 4-seat vehicle and not a 5-seat.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG Suspension

In order to accommodate the added weight from the CNG system, Maruti Suzuki has also reworked the suspension of the S-Presso S-CNG. At the front, the standard model gets a MacPherson strut with coil spring setup, but the CNG model adds a stabiliser bar as well.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG Variants

Maruti Suzuki has launched the S-Presso S-CNG in four variants in India – LXI, LXI (O), VXI, and VXI (O). The prices for them start from Rs 4.84 lakh to Rs 5.13 lakh ex-showroom, Delhi. But what’s interesting is that some features that are offered in the same petrol-powered variants of the S-Presso are not available with the CNG model. Maruti Suzuki has not provided a gear shift indicator despite being manual only and it also misses out on a low fuel warning indicator as well.

Now is the time of reckoning for Maruti Suzuki to figure out if the gamble will pay off or not. Maruti Suzuki has said that it will introduce CNG powered models for its cars soon that will be not only for the commercial sector, but for private buyers as well, and the S-Presso CNG is one of the many that will be introduced. Now we have to wait and see if Maruti Suzuki’s prediction of the Indian market shifting towards petrol will stand true or not.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Tata Motors cars, SUVs, concepts that fizzled out but could be a hit in 2020

Tata Motors cars, SUVs, concepts that fizzled out but could be a hit in 2020

Porsche Cayenne recalled in India: Possible fuel leak and few other safety hazards

Porsche Cayenne recalled in India: Possible fuel leak and few other safety hazards

2020 Honda City production begins: Launch timeline, expected prices

2020 Honda City production begins: Launch timeline, expected prices

Jawa Kommuniti Kustoms contest winners announced: Internship at Jawa and more rewards!

Jawa Kommuniti Kustoms contest winners announced: Internship at Jawa and more rewards!

Audi RS7 bookings open in India: Porsche Panamera super saloon rival launch soon

Audi RS7 bookings open in India: Porsche Panamera super saloon rival launch soon

Apple WWDC 2020: What the new iPhone iOS 14 means for CarPlay: Key new features explained

Apple WWDC 2020: What the new iPhone iOS 14 means for CarPlay: Key new features explained

India-bound Jaguar i-Pace electric SUV updated: Range, features, specs

India-bound Jaguar i-Pace electric SUV updated: Range, features, specs

Tesla Cybertruck as police car, ambulance, pizza delivery and coastguard! Reimagined in eight avatars

Tesla Cybertruck as police car, ambulance, pizza delivery and coastguard! Reimagined in eight avatars

Kia Sonet's new gearbox could spell problems for AMTs: Launch around October with many segment-first features

Kia Sonet's new gearbox could spell problems for AMTs: Launch around October with many segment-first features

Hyundai, Kia, LG Chem ready to invest in electric vehicle start-ups: How to participate

Hyundai, Kia, LG Chem ready to invest in electric vehicle start-ups: How to participate

Next-gen Kia Carnival to get an impressively styled display, new features: Interior images leaked!

Next-gen Kia Carnival to get an impressively styled display, new features: Interior images leaked!

BS6 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG launched at starting price of Rs 4.84 lakh: Available in four variants

BS6 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG launched at starting price of Rs 4.84 lakh: Available in four variants

Hero Splendor iSmart 110 drum brake variant launched: CD110 Dream rival price, specs, features

Hero Splendor iSmart 110 drum brake variant launched: CD110 Dream rival price, specs, features

BMW 8 Series Golden Thunder Edition introduced: Custom built look straight from factory

BMW 8 Series Golden Thunder Edition introduced: Custom built look straight from factory

Mahindra Sarpanch Plus tractor launched in Maharashtra: Price, power, warranty

Mahindra Sarpanch Plus tractor launched in Maharashtra: Price, power, warranty

BMW Group unveils new logo in India: Brief evolution of BMW logos since 1917

BMW Group unveils new logo in India: Brief evolution of BMW logos since 1917

Hyundai India and ICICI Bank offering finance options for Click to Buy online car buying

Hyundai India and ICICI Bank offering finance options for Click to Buy online car buying

Pawan Goenka suggests make-in-India methods for cars, bikes: Aims to reduce China imports

Pawan Goenka suggests make-in-India methods for cars, bikes: Aims to reduce China imports

F1 derived electric exhaust gas turbocharger to feature in new Mercedes-AMG models soon

F1 derived electric exhaust gas turbocharger to feature in new Mercedes-AMG models soon

MV Agusta claims to have severed ties with MotoRoyale: Indian partner still in denial

MV Agusta claims to have severed ties with MotoRoyale: Indian partner still in denial