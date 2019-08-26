Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Renault Triber: Two upcoming compact UVs explained

SUVs are slowly but steadily taking over all-segments of vehicles in India. What earlier used to be concentrated exclusively in the top-bracket of fiscal food-chain have now trickled down to the compact as well as sub-compact space. These cheaper offerings are not necessarily as capable as that of a full-fledged SUV but promise to offer the road presence along with the visual satisfaction to their owners. Loaded with a decent amount of features and creature comforts, these vehicles which are essentially jacked-up hatchbacks currently stand as a massive threat to well-established segments in India.

Banking on this sentiment, Maruti Suzuki as well as Renault is soon going to launch their respective offerings in the sub Rs 10 lakh price bracket. Maruti Suzuki is soon going to launch a micro-SUV, based on the Future S Concept, by the name of S-Presso and it will be positioned above the Alto 800 and alongside the Maruti Suzuki WagonR in the automaker's portfolio. On the other hand, Renault is all set to launch its Kwid based compact 7-seater by the name of Triber in India. The said vehicle which comes with a removable third row is going to compete in the compact hatchback segment and promises to offer an SUV-styled alternative to the like of Maruti Suzuki Swift and Hyundai Grand i10.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is to get a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine from the Alto K10. Upgraded to meet the upcoming BS-6 emission regulations, this engine is likely to produce 68 hp of power along with 90 Nm of peak torque. It will be a five-seater and come with features such as Maruti's SmartPlay infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Car Play, steering mounted audio controls, vehicle start-stop system among others. Its body structure will meet the upcoming safety regulations and it going to get dual-airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, driver and passenger seat belt warning along with high-speed alert system as standard across the range. Prices of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso are estimated to fall in-between the range of Rs 4.5 lakh to Rs 6.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Renault Triber will also be powered by a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine. This naturally-aspirated motor will be capable of churning out 72 hp of power along with 96 Nm of peak torque. Transmission option will include a 5-speed manual gearbox along with a 5-speed AMT unit. Renault has equipped the Triber with a touchscreen infotainment system from the Duster, a digital instrument cluster, projector headlamps, LED daytime running lights, power windows, electrically adjustable OVRMs among others. The Triber is also equipped with all the basic safety features as standard. Its prices are likely to fall in-between Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom).