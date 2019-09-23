Maruti Suzuki S-Presso partially revealed in a new teaser: Smaller derivative of Vitara Brezza!

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is all set to launch in India on the 30th September. Ahead of its launch, the Indo-Japanese automaker has released a teaser which partially reveals the upcoming micro-SUV. The S-Presso is based on the Future Concept S, and it shows. The front fascia comes with a grille which is sync with what we see on the Vitara Brezza. The headlamps are compact units, again, similar to what the Brezza gets. The front bumper is aggressive and gets plastic claddings to enhance the butch appearance. The side profile seems to be a little plain while the rear fascia gets wrap-around tail-lamps.

On the inside, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is likely to feature a centrally mounted instrument cluster. Its feature list will include a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Car Play support. Other creature comforts will include power windows, steering mounted audio controls, electrically operated ORVMS, day and night IRVM among others. In addition to this, there will be LED daytime running lights on offer as well. That said, the S-Presso will miss out on alloy wheels in order to keep the prices in check. However, just like the WagonR, Maruti is likely to provide alloy wheels as part of official accessories. In terms of safety, this micro-SUV is going to come with a driver-side airbag, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, driver and passenger seat belt warning and high-speed alert system as standard.

Under the hood, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso will get a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine. This unit is capable of churning out 67 hp of power along with 90 Nm of peak torque. The S-Presso will get a 5-speed manual gearbox along with a 5-speed AMT unit.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso will be available in 9 different variants. These include 6 in the manual guise while the rest are available with the automatic transmission. The variant line-up of the S-Presso consists of Standard, Lxi, Lxi (O), Vxi, Vxi (O) and Vxi+ trims. Prices of this micro-SUV are expected to fall in the range of Rs 4 lakh to Rs 6 lakh. This will make it compete against the likes of the Renault Kwid and other entry-level hatchbacks in the Indian market.