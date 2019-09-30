Maruti Suzuki S-Presso launched: Renault Kwid rival priced at Rs 3.69 lakh

The smallest SUV from Maruti Suzuki’s stable has been launched and it will be called the S-Presso. The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is the final production version of the ‘Future Concept S’ which was showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo. The final production model of the micro-SUV is aimed squarely at the Renault Kwid and the Datsun Redi-Go.

The S-Presso is powered by the same engine that Maruti Suzuki offers in the Alto K10 model. The 1.0-litre, three-cylinder engine in the S-Presso comes mated to a 5-speed manual along with the option for a 5-speed AMT semi-automatic transmission options. The engine churns out 68bhp and 90Nm of torque. For the S-Presso, Maruti Suzuki has upgraded the engine to BS6 Emission standards and thus it will provide a claimed fuel economy of 21.4 kmpl for standard, LXi and 21.7 kmpl for Vxi manual and AMT variants

The S-Presso will come equipped with an all-new dashboard layout with a centrally oriented setup. Which means that the driver’s instrument cluster is positioned on the very top and centre of the dash above the infotainment system. The top of the line variant of the S-Presso will come with a touchscreen infotainment system with Maruti’s SmartPlay Studio and will also offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additionally, The S-Presso will come with a multi-function steering wheel borrowed from the new WagonR.

In terms of safety equipment, the S-Presso will meet all the regulated safety measures like pedestrian crash norms, in addition to rear parking sensors, over-speed alert, seatbelt reminder, ABS with EBD, and a driver airbag as standard. The S-Presso will be offered in four variants which are Std, LXi, VXi and VXI+. Maruti will offer an (O) variant which will equip any of the variants with a front passenger airbag. The variant wise pricing of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is as follows:

Std: Rs 3.69 lakh

LXI: Rs 4.05 lakh

VXI: Rs 4,24,500 lakh

VXI AGS- Rs 4,67,500 lakh

VXI+: Rs 4.48 lakh

VXI AGS: Rs 4.91 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi