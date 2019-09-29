Maruti Suzuki S-Presso launch tomorrow: Five key things you should know

The smallest SUV in the Maruti Suzuki product offering will be the all-new model called the S-Presso. India’s leading automaker, Maruti Suzuki will be launching the new S-Presso in India tomorrow, September 30 and that is when the manufacturer will officially reveal all the details and the price of the vehicle. We take a look at some of the quirks and features we already know about the S-Presso.

Platform

The S-Presso like all of the latest generation models from Maruti Suzuki will be based on the manufacturer’s latest-generation ‘Heartec’ scalable architecture. Which means that the S-Presso will be an extremely lightweight model and will be compact in size, while offering an immense amount of space in the cabin and will come with the latest level of safety features and crash structures required for a safe and modern car. While we await the official numbers, the lightweight of the S-Presso will not only make it more nimble to drive, but also efficient.

Engine

The S-Presso’s engine will be the same 1.0-litre three-cylinder K10B engine from the Alto K10 model. However, it will be upgraded to meet BS^ emission standards. This engine in the Alto makes 68bhp and 90Nm of torque, and we expect the same amount of performance from the S-Presso. However, due to the added technology to the BS6 upgrade, and the high riding stance, the fuel efficiency of the S-Presso may be marginally lower. Maruti Suzuki will offer the S-Presso with a 5-speed manual as standard and a 5-Speed AMt semi-automatic will be offered as an option.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Features

The feature list on the S-Presso will be similar to what is offered in the WagonR. Whoever, the interior of the micro-SUV from Maruti Suzuki will be featuring a centrally positioned digital driver instrument cluster, power windows at the front, dual airbags, manually adjustable ORVMs, rear parking sensors, a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in addition to more. All these features will be in respect to the four trim levels that are expected to be offered with the S-Presso micro-SUV.

Price Expectations

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso will be the smallest SUV styles vehicle Maruti Suzuki will be offering in their line up. The S-Presso will sit below the Vitara Brezza from Maruti’s range and will be positioned squarely at the Renault Kwid. We expect Maruti Suzuki to price the S-Presso competitively with a starting price of around Rs 3.5 lakh to Rs 4.8 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Competition

As we already mentioned, the S-Presso will be the main rival from Maruti Suzuki’s stable to go up against the Renault Kwid which will be updated with a new look and features on October 1. The S-Presso will also compete in the market with the Datsun Redi-go.