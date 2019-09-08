Maruti Suzuki S-Presso launch soon: Five things you must know!

In order to cash in on the rising popularity of SUVs in India, Maruti Suzuki is soon going to launch a micro-SUV in India. To be called the S-Presso, the same is based on the Future Concept S which was showcased at the Auto Expo last year. The debit of the S-Presso is likely to take place within a months time. This micro-SUV is going to be a budget segment offering and hence, we estimate its prices to fall in-between Rs 4.5 lakh to Rs 6.5 lakh. Interested in knowing more about the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso? Here are five major highlights of this upcoming product!

One: Since the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso takes its aesthetic inspiration from the Future Concept S, its exterior design will be loaded with SUV-ish characteristics. Going by the spy-shots, it seems that the same will get a high-riding stance. Other design attributes include a flat bonnet, bulged wheel arches, a strong shoulder line and a slightly raked-up rear-end. Though not confirmed, it seems that the S-Presso will not get alloy wheels even on the top-spec trim.

Two: Currently, we do not have any details regarding the interiors of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso. However, expect it to get similar quality levels as that of the Maruti Suzuki WagonR. Even its equipment levels are expected to match with the compact hatchback. The S-Presso could get a centrally mounted instrument cluster. The infotainment system, on the top-spec trims, will be a touchscreen unit loaded with Android Auto and Apple Car Play support. The S-Presso will also get electronically operated ORVMs, steering mounted audio controls but it might skip on automatic climate control.

Three: Under the hood, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is likely to get the 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder, BS-6 compliant petrol engine. This engine is capable of churning out 68 hp along with 90 Nm of peak torque. If not this, Maruti could also bring in the 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine which is good for 82 hp along with 114 Nm of peak torque. Transmission option will include a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. Select variants will also get a 5-speed AMT unit.

Four: In terms of safety, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is going to get dual-airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, high-speed alert system along with driver and passenger seat belt warning as standard across the range. In addition to this, its body structure will be compliant with full-frontal, side-offset, side-impact as well as pedestrians protection complaint.

Five: The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is going to retail through the automaker's ARENA dealership outlets. In Maruti's portfolio, it will be positioned above the the Alto 800, alongside the WagonR and below the Vitara Brezza.