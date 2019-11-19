Maruti Suzuki S-Presso zooms to India’s top 10 best-selling cars! Here’s why

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso made its debut in India during the last week of September this year. The micro-SUV seems to have had a decent start as, within a month of its launch, the same has managed to make its way to the list of India's top 10 best-selling cars. Yes, you heard it right! During the month of October 2019, Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 10,634 units of the S-Presso in India. Based on the same HEARTECT platform as the rest of the Maruti Suzuki cars, the S-Presso fall in the price range of Rs 3.69 lakh to Rs 4.91 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is available with a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine which is BS-VI compliant. This engine is capable of churning out 67 hp of power along with 90 Nm of peak torque. This engine is paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. In addition to this, there is also a 5-speed AMT unit on offer as well.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso's top-spec variant comes with a touchscreen infotainment system. It uses Maruti's Smartplay software and offers smartphone connectivity through Android Auto and Apple Car Play. The S-Presso also gets steering mounted audio controls, power windows and manual air-conditioning. Being a budget offering, Maruti has taken some cost-cutting measures so that the ex-showroom prices of the S-Presso, through its variant line-up remains aggressive.

As a result of this, the S-Presso misses out on LED daytime running lights, alloy wheels and a few other features. However, Maruti is offering these and a lot of other things as optional extra as part of official accessory packages.

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Today, Indian buyers have a clear inclination towards feature-loaded, safe, comfortable and easy to own entry-level cars. S-PRESSO has been able to carve out its own niche in the entry segment. S-PRESSO stands apart to offer unique experiences to its distinct customers in the segment. We are enthused with the response and thank our customers for their confidence in S-PRESSO.’