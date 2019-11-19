Maruti Suzuki S-Presso zooms to India’s top 10 best-selling cars! Here’s why

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso made its debut in India during the last week of September this year. The micro-SUV seems to have had a decent start as, within a month of its launch, the same has managed to make its way to the list of India's top 10 best-selling cars. Yes, you heard it right! During the month of October 2019, Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 10,634 units of the S-Presso in India. Based on the same HEARTECT platform as the rest of the Maruti Suzuki cars, the S-Presso fall in the price range of Rs 3.69 lakh to Rs 4.91 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is available with a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine which is BS-VI compliant. This engine is capable of churning out 67 hp of power along with 90 Nm of peak torque. This engine is paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. In addition to this, there is also a 5-speed AMT unit on offer as well.
The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso's top-spec variant comes with a touchscreen infotainment system. It uses Maruti's Smartplay software and offers smartphone connectivity through Android Auto and Apple Car Play. The S-Presso also gets steering mounted audio controls, power windows and manual air-conditioning. Being a budget offering, Maruti has taken some cost-cutting measures so that the ex-showroom prices of the S-Presso, through its variant line-up remains aggressive.
As a result of this, the S-Presso misses out on LED daytime running lights, alloy wheels and a few other features. However, Maruti is offering these and a lot of other things as optional extra as part of official accessory packages.
Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Today, Indian buyers have a clear inclination towards feature-loaded, safe, comfortable and easy to own entry-level cars. S-PRESSO has been able to carve out its own niche in the entry segment. S-PRESSO stands apart to offer unique experiences to its distinct customers in the segment. We are enthused with the response and thank our customers for their confidence in S-PRESSO.’
Do you know What is Anti-Lock Braking System, Power Steering? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.
Get the latest cars price and upcoming bikes price in India exclusively at Financial Express. Stay tuned for new cars and bikes reviews, follow us on twitter, Facebook and subscribe us on YouTube for latest auto news.