Maruti Suzuki S-Presso sells 35,000 units in India: Exports commences

Maruti Suzuki introduced the S-Presso in India during the month of September 2020. Since then, the homegrown automaker has sold 35,000 units of this SUV-inspired hatchback in India. Maruti Suzuki has now commenced the exports of the S-Presso Latin America, South Africa and Asian markets. In India, the prices of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso falls in-between Rs 3.69 lakh to Rs 4.91 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Maruti Suzuki s-Presso comes with a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine. This BS6 compliant unit is capable of churning out 67 hp along with 90 Nm of peak torque. It comes with a 5-speed manual transmission as standard. In addition to this, there is a 5-speed AMT on offer as well. In the manual guise, the S-Presso promises to offer 21.4 kmpl of mileage while with the automatic gearbox, this hatchback offers 21.7 kmpl. Dimensionally, the S-Presso measures 3,565 mm in length, 1,520 mm in width and 1,549 mm height. It has a wheelbase of 2,340 mm.
The top-spec variant of the S-Presso comes with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system which offers Android Auto and Apple Car Play. Also on offer are steering mounted audio controls. The S-Presso comes with front power windows. There is a 12V charger on offer as well along with USB and AUX input.
Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “S-PRESSO is a true symbol of Make in India. The car stands testament to our commitment to offering best in design, technology and safety to our customers both locally and globally. S-PRESSO is widely appreciated by customers in India and we are confident of its acceptance in international markets. With S-PRESSO we are looking to make in-roads in many new markets.”
