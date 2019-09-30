Maruti Suzuki S-Presso India launch live: Prices, images, interiors, features, specifications, mileage and variants of this micro-SUV

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the S-Presso micro-SUV in India today. To be a budget offering, we estimate its prices to fall in the range of Rs 4 lakh to Rs 6.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The S-Presso is going to retail through Maruti Suzuki's Arena dealership outlets. Its main competitor is going to be the Renault Kwid along with other entry-level offerings in the market. It is based on the Future Concept S which was showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo. Under the hood, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is going to get a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine. This engine will be BS-6 compliant. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual gearbox. In addition to this, select variants are also going to get a 5-speed AMT unit.

Read More