Maruti Suzuki S-Presso India launch live: Prices, images, interiors, features, specifications, mileage and variants of this micro-SUV

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, a budget offering, will primarily compete against the Renault Kwid. It is based on the Future Concept S and hence has a butch and aggressive exterior design. Prices of this micro-SUV are estimated to fall in the range of Rs 4 lakh to Rs 6.5 lakh.

September 30, 2019 7:20:10 am

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the S-Presso micro-SUV in India today. To be a budget offering, we estimate its prices to fall in the range of Rs 4 lakh to Rs 6.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The S-Presso is going to retail through Maruti Suzuki's Arena dealership outlets. Its main competitor is going to be the Renault Kwid along with other entry-level offerings in the market. It is based on the Future Concept S which was showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo. Under the hood, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is going to get a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine. This engine will be BS-6 compliant. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual gearbox. In addition to this, select variants are also going to get a 5-speed AMT unit.

Live Blog

Catch all the live updates from the launch of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso here

Highlights

    07:20 (IST)30 Sep 2019
    What is a Micro-SUV?

    The demand for SUVs, or vehicles that adorn a butch exterior design, is on the rise. Maruti Suzuki plans to bank on this sentiment and is hence introducing the S-Presso in the Indian market. The S-Presso, termed as a micro-SUV, is essentially a compact hatchback but with the aesthetics of an SUV. It has a high riding stance along with aggressive design elements which give it the appearance of an SUV. 

    The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is going to be a mass-market, budget offering. Its prices are expected to fall in the range of Rs 4 lakh to Rs 6.5 lakh. It will mainly compete against the Renault Kwid along with other entr-level offerings.

