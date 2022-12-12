Maruti Suzuki S Presso gets 0-stars for child occupant protection: Global NCAP

In 2020, the India-spec S Presso was awarded 0 stars as per the old protocols.

Maruti Suzuki S Presso has secured a 1-star rating for adult protection and a 0-star rating for child protection tested by Global NCAP under the new and upgraded crash test protocols, which came into effect in July 2022. In 2020, the India-spec S Presso was awarded 0 stars as per the old protocols. Also tested were its siblings, the Maruti Suzuki Swift and Ignis.

Maruti Suzuki S Presso safety rating: Adult occupants

The Maruti Suzuki S Presso received a 1-star rating for adult occupant protection test and score of 20.03 points out of a possible 34. It includes 8.19 points for frontal off-set impact and 11.9 points for the side deformable crash test, out of a maximum of 17. As per GNCAP’s reports, in the frontal impact test, the protection offered for the driver’s and passenger’s heads was rated as ‘good’ but it was noted that the driver’s chest offered poor protection. The S-Presso offered marginal protection for the passenger’s chest.

The S-Presso showed marginal protection for the driver’s head and chest in the side crash test which is now compulsory in the new GNCAP norms.

A pole-impact test which is also a part of the new protocol was not conducted on the hatchback, since it does not have any form of side head protection, even as an option. The S-Presso mises out on (ESC) Electronic Stability Control as standard, and hence, it was not tested for safety assist systems. The hatchback does not comply with UN127 or GTR9 pedestrian protection norms either.

Maruti Suzuki S Presso safety rating: Child occupants

The Maruti S Presso was awarded just 3.52 points out of a possible 49 for child occupant protection, largely due to the hatch not offering ISOFIX anchorage points for child and booster seats.

The front-facing child seat for the three-year-old dummy was installed using an adult seatbelt and it was reported that it failed to prevent forward head movement beyond permissible limits. On the other hand, the rearward-facing child seat for the 18-month-old dummy was able to prevent head exposure in frontal impact.