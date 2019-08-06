Maruti Suzuki S Presso: Five reasons why this micro-SUV is worth waiting for

In order to bank on the demand for vehicles sporting SUV inspired exterior design, Maruti Suzuki is going to launch an all-new micro-SUV in India. The launch of the same has been confirmed for the month of October this year. To be called the S Presso, this micro-SUV is going to find its place below the Vitara Brezza in the automaker's portfolio. The test mule of the same has been spotted testing on Indian roads several times in the recent past. When launched, the Maruti Suzuki S Presso is going to compete against the likes of Mahindra KUV100 and will be joined by the production version of the Tata H2X in the near future. To shed some more light on this upcoming product, here is a list of five things that you should know about this micro-SUV. Read along!

Exteriors

The Maruti Suzuki S Presso is going to get an SUV inspired exterior design. The aesthetics of this vehicle are going to be based on the Future Concept S and hence, up-front, this compact utility vehicle will have a flat bonnet with an aggressive stance. The package is also to include high ground clearance to further accentuate the car's aesthetic appeal. At the back, this micro-SUV could get LED tail-lamps. Higher spec variant could get 14-inch alloy wheels.

Interiors

On the inside, the Maruti Suzuki S Presso is likely to come with a funky dashboard layout, on similar lines to that of the Ignis. Just like its exteriors, the interiors of this micro-SUV will take inspiration from the Concept Future S. As far as features are concerned, the Maruti Suzuki S Presso is likely to be at par with the corresponding players in the segment. Equipment such as steering mounted audio controls, a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Car Play, rear parking camera, day and night IRVM will be present of the top-spec trim of this vehicle.

Safety

As far as safety is concerned, the Maruti Suzuki S Presso will be compliant with the upcoming crash-compliance norms. In addition to this, it will have dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, high-speed alert system along with driver and passenger seat belt warning as standard across the range.

Engine Specifications

Under the hood, the S Presso is likely to come with the 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder, VVT petrol engine. This unit, which is currently available on the WagonR pumps out 82 hp of power along with 114 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options of this micro-SUV will include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT unit.

Prices

The Maruti Suzuki S Presso is going find its place below the Vitara Brezza in the automaker's portfolio. As a result of this, we expect its prices to fall somewhere in-between the range of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom).