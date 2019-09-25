Maruti Suzuki S-Presso design out! Renault Kwid rival launch on September 30

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso India launch is set to take place next week and while we've seen what the new micro-SUV will look like through teasers and spy images, Maruti has now released a first look video starring the all-new Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan. The S-Presso will be available in six trim levels - Standard, Lxi, Lxi (O), Vxi, Vxi (O) and Vxi+. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is the production version of the Future Concept S that was first showcased in India last year at the 2018 Auto Expo. It can be classified as a micro-SUV based on its aesthetics but will be a city car comparable to Renault Kwid or a Maruti Suzuki Alto.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso will be positioned above the Alto 800 and below Vitara Brezza, alongside the WagonR. It will retail through Maruti Suzuki Arena dealerships. On the inside, expect the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso to be more like the WagonR.

It could come with a centrally-mounted instrument cluster and the top-spec variants will likely come with touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Expect electrically operated ORVMs, audio controls on the steering wheel, however, it is likely to miss out on automatic climate control.

In terms of powertrain, the new S-Presso is likely to get the BS-VI compliant 1.0-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine that makes 68 hp and 90 Nm of torque. Maruti could also bring in the 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine with 82 hp and 114 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options are expected to include a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard and a 5-speed AMT on select variants.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso will come with a host of safety features that include dual-airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, high-speed alert system along with driver and passenger seat belt warning as standard across all variants. In addition to this, its body structure will be compliant with full-frontal, side-offset, side-impact as well as pedestrian protection.