Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG launched at Rs 5.90 lakh: Claims 32.73 km/kg mileage

The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 5.90 lakh, ex-showroom. It is claimed to offer a mileage of 32.73 km/kg.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, has introduced the CNG version of the S-Presso in the country. The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 5.90 lakh, ex-showroom. It is claimed to offer a mileage of 32.73 km/kg. The S-CNG version of the S-Presso is offered in two variants and its variant-wise prices are mentioned below.  

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG: Variant-wise prices

S-Presso CNG variantPrice (ex-showroom)
LXi S-CNGRs 5.90 lakh
VXi S-CNGRs 6.10 lakh

The LXi variant of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG has been launched in India at Rs 5.90 lakh while the VXi variant has been priced at Rs 6.10 lakh, ex-showroom. Both the S-CNG variants demand a Rs 95,000 premium over their corresponding petrol-only counterparts. The S-Presso is Maruti Suzuki’s tenth model to come with a factory-fitted CNG kit. 

spresso interior

Powering the new S-Presso S-CNG is a K-series 1.0-litre dual-jet, dual-VVT engine that churns out 56 bhp at 5,300 RPM and 82 Nm of torque at 3,400 RPM in CNG mode. For reference, its petrol-only model develops 66 bhp and 89 Nm. Available with a 5-speed manual gearbox, the S-Presso S-CNG is claimed to deliver a mileage of 32.73 km/kg.

Introducing the new S-Presso S-CNG, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The SUV inspired design of the S-Presso has ensured that it has found many takers for its prominent road presence. The S-CNG version will build on the success of the popular S-Presso, of which we have sold over 2.26 lakh units.”

Watch Video | Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Review: 

He further added, “The S-Presso S-CNG is sure to delight customers with its amazing fuel-efficiency and strong performance. We now have 10 S-CNG models in our portfolio, which are designed to reduce ownership cost and strengthen our commitment to a cleaner and greener environment.”

