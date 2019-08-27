Maruti Suzuki S-Presso caught testing: How Maruti’s smallest SUV looks like

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso has been once again spotted testing on Indian roads. The upcoming micro-SUV was snapped by team Express Drives in Delhi. Under heavy camouflage, the test mule of the same reveals interesting details about the exteriors of this new product. In terms of dimensions, the S-Presso is going to be as big as a WagonR. It will have a high-set bonnet and is likely to feature standard halogen headlamps. The test mule seems to be riding on 14-inch steel wheels. Though we cannot confirm if the prototype is a range-topping trim, there is a possibility that in order to keep the S-Presso's price competitive, Maruti might not provide alloy wheels even on the top-spec trim. The test mule does not even get ORVM mounted turn indicators.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso will be positioned above the Alto K10 and alongside the WagonR in automaker's portfolio. On the inside, the S-Presso is going to come with a decent equipment list. It is likely to get features such as steering mounted audio control, a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Car Play, electrically operated ORVMs, power windows to name a few.

Under the hood, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is going to get the same 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine which is currently available on the Alto K10. It is capable of churning out 67 hp of power along with 90 Nm of peak torque. Maruti is going to upgrade this engine to meet the upcoming BS-6 emission regulations. Transmission options are likely to include a 5-speed manual gearbox in addition to a 5-speed AMT unit.

In terms of safety, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso's body structure will be compliant with the upcoming safety regulations. In addition to this, it will get dual-airbags, ABD with EBD, rear parking sensors, driver and passenger seat belt warning along with high-speed alert system as standard. Maruti Suzuki is going to launch the S-Presso in India either by late September or early October this year. We estimate its prices to fall in-between Rs 4.5 lakh to Rs 6.5 lakh (ex-showroom).