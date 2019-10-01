Maruti Suzuki S-Presso base trims have lower fuel efficiency as compared to Vxi: Here is why

The Maruti S-Presso is expected to bring about a cheer to the auto dynamics in India. This is because of the fact that it is a Maruti (we all know that there is always a genuine buzz about them) and second is that it is a budget car. The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso price in India starts from Rs 3.69 lakh while the top model is for Rs 4.91 lakh, ex-showroom. The price range encompasses both the manual as well as automatic versions. Both the models are available with a 1.0-litre K series engine that is BS-VI compliant. This motor produces 68hp of power and 90Nm. Surprisingly, Maruti claims a fuel efficiency of 21.4kmpl with the Std as well as Lxi models while the other trims including automatics have a 21.7kmpl mileage. This usually happens when you factor in companies like Honda and Ford. The claimed mileage varies with the variant one chooses. We checked with Maruti and here is why the efficiency is lower or higher depending which version you looking at.

Maruti says that the smaller wheels (145/80 R13) are the reason why the S-Presso's mileage is slightly lower in the base versions. A higher diameter wheel means it covers ground a bit faster and hence the 14-inchers in the VXi and upwards have more mileage. Though the figure is miniscule and it may not even make any difference in the real world. The S-Presso base versions are also lower in weight. Precisely 32kg lighter than the Vxi. Moreover, they are also shorter due to the smaller wheels.

The Maruti S-Presso goes up against the Renault Kwid and the Datsun redi-Go. The Kwid is set to be launched in a new avatar today and will have 800cc and 1.0-litre engines with both AMT and manuals. With the Kwid though, one will only get a BS-IV engine. You can check our specification comparison here.