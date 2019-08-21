Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Alto K10 to co-exist: K10 to continue with safety and BS6 updates

Maruti Suzuki India Limited will be introducing its micro-SUV called the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso. The S-Presso made its debut in concept form at the 2018 Auto Expo and is said to rival the upcoming model based on the Tata H5X concept which expected to be revealed at the 2020 Auto Expo in February. Additionally, the S-Presso micro SUV will rival the Mahindra KUV100 as well.

A source close to the matter, on condition of anonymity, said Alto K10 will be updated to meet the crash norms which are said to be enforced from October 2019. The 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine which powers the model will also be upgraded to BS6 standards. As the Alto K10 will continue to be on sale, the S-Presso, when launched in October, is likely to be positioned above the Alto range.

As reported by us earlier, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, micro-SUV will be launched on either October 1 or 2 around the Festive season. While Maruti Suzuki has not officially confirmed the name S-Presso, the manufacturer already has a patent in India on the name from 2017 which suggests that it is most likely to be called the S-Presso, Possibly a homage to the Suzuki Cappuccino 2-seat sports car from 1991.

The S-Presso is likely to be offered with the K-Series 1.2-litre petrol engine lifted from the latest-generation WagonR and it could be offered with a 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox options. Features in the S-Presso are expected to be similar to the WagonR which means while it will come with the standard safety equipment mandated by the government, it will also feature Maruti's latest SmartPlay Studio touch-screen infotainment system.

Maruti Suzuki will discontinue its entire diesel line-up once the BS6 norms are enforced from April 2020. Which is why the S-Presso will only be offered as petrol. While it will rival the upcoming model that will be spawned off the H5X concept, Mahindra currently does sell the KUV100 in petrol and diesel options, but Mahindra too will discontinue the diesel models citing the same reason as Maruti as input costs of upgrading the engines to BS6 would be too high and uneconomical. The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso will be priced around Rs 4 lakh to sit below the Vitara Brezza.