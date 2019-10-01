Maruti Suzuki S-Presso accessories list out: Two different packages that will enhance the look of your car

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is trending on the internet. While we already have a couple of stories on the same and you can check our website, the trend demands we do a couple more. This though is no keyword-forced story but instead one on the accessories. After all, if you are a Maruti Suzuki S-Presso customer, you will want to know what are the accessories that will be available with the car. So, here is a list of Maruti Suzuki S-Presso accessories that you can find at a dealer near you. These come with their own set of warranty and won't void the one that came with the car either. Provided you get them fitted at a Maruti Suzuki outlet and get an acknowledgment slip of the same.

Energetic package

Maruti has priced this package for Rs 27, 490 and this is exclusive of the taxes and labour charges. So roughly around Rs 30,000 in all then. With this package, customers get a front as well as rear skid plates, bumper bezel garnish in orange, body side moulding in orange as well as rear spoiler in, you guessed it right, orange. Inside, you get a designer mat as well as orange lining seat covers. Maruti has also included a tissue box, grooves boot, steering wheel cover, side skid plates, number plate garnish and cushions.

Expedition package

The Expedition package is for Rs 26,490. It will get you the front as well as rear skid plates, door and wheel arch cladding, door visors, upper grille and number plate garnish, cushions in fire red colour, boot mat, back door garnish and more. The seat cover will be done in red as this is the prevalent theme with this package.

Ala carte accessories

Apart from these accessories, one can also order for ala carte accessories. These include a door visor for Rs 1,090, body side molding for Rs 2,890, daytime running lamps for Rs 9,990, grille garnish for Rs 1,490, 12-spoke machined alloys for Rs 5,590 per unit and window frame kit for Rs 3,000. One can also order for a rear view camera, parking sensor display, mud flaps and body cover too. There are more of these including Pioneer infotainment and special seat covers.