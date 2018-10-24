Maruti Suzuki S-Cross sales cross 1 lakh in India: How it went from flop to hit with a facelift

Maruti Suzuki has just reached another milestone with their crossover, the S-Cross, with over a lakh cumulative sales including the first-generation and the facelift. The S-Cross is Maruti’s flagship offering and is in fact the most premium offering in the Maruti-Suzuki with a premium-ish interior. Interestingly, the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross was first tested at the Maruti Rohtak R&D facility and is compliant with advance safety norms including frontal offset crash, side impact and pedestrian safety.

Expressing his gratitude to customers on the S-Cross milestone, Mr R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki said, “We are thankful to our customers for their love and positive response. S-Cross has clocked over 16% market share in its segment and has helped us delight customers looking for a premium offering from Maruti Suzuki. We have created a highly engaging ownership experience of the S-Cross by introducing many best in segment features which are further complemented by its bold design and premium interiors.”

In terms of numbers, the S-Cross has been instrumental in the success of the NEXA brand. Further, the signature colour NEXA Blue contributes to more than 36% of sales for S-Cross. The S-Cross is retailed from more than 329 NEXA sales outlets across the country covering over 186 cities.

At present, the S-Cross is available with a single 1.3-litre diesel motor, that makes 90hp and 200Nm of torque and is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. In terms of price, the S-Cross starts from a base price of Rs 8.85 lakh for the base Sigma trim and go up to Rs 11.45 lakh for the top-spec Alpha variant.

The older S-Cross had more of a station-wagon appeal, but the facelift launched in 2017 gave the S-Cross a stronger personality ditching the slim design for a more muscular look. This was a much-needed change and needless to say, it worked in the S-Cross' favour.