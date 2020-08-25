Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol video review: Price, specs, features

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol video review is up and you can take a look at the same here. We have listed out the good as well as not-so good bits about this new crossover.

The final Maruti Suzuki product from its existing line-up to be made available with a petrol engine happens to be the S-Cross. First shown at the Auto Expo 2020, the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol gets the punchy 1.5-litre engine from the Ciaz, XL6, Ertiga and the Brezza. This engine makes 104hp of power and 138Nm, and also gets a mild hybrid system. There is also the 4-speed automatic transmission as well as a 5-speed manual. There are four variants on offer broadly – Delta, Zeta, Sigma and Alpha. The price range of the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol is Rs 8.39 lakh – Rs 12.39 lakh, ex-showroom. The car can be booked at Nexa dealerships in just Rs 11,000. One can also book the vehicle online. The range of colours available with the S-Cross include nexa blue, caffeine brown, granite grey, premium silver and pearl artic white.

Now, the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross has features like auto headlamps, rain sensing wipers, reverse camera and cruise control. Suzuki Connect is standard and this one helps you keep a tab on the service schedules, geo-fencing, checking fuel level and more. The cabin gets a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system dubbed as Smartplay Studio. It comes with Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay. There is also automatic climate control dialled but no rear AC vents. The S-Cross is a 5-seater and comes with 400+ litres of boot space. It rides on 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Power is channelled to the front wheels. In short, there is no AWD or 4WD on offer.

The S-Cross competes with the Renault Duster, Hyundai Creta and Nissan Kicks. While sales have started, it will be interesting to note how the audience receives this petrol-only mild hybrid SUV. How is it to drive and the overall experience? Well, just take a look at the video below to know more.

