Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol video review: Price, specs, features

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol video review is up and you can take a look at the same here. We have listed out the good as well as not-so good bits about this new crossover.

By:Published: August 25, 2020 11:04 AM

The final Maruti Suzuki product from its existing line-up to be made available with a petrol engine happens to be the S-Cross. First shown at the Auto Expo 2020, the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol gets the punchy 1.5-litre engine from the Ciaz, XL6, Ertiga and the Brezza. This engine makes 104hp of power and 138Nm, and also gets a mild hybrid system. There is also the 4-speed automatic transmission as well as a 5-speed manual. There are four variants on offer broadly – Delta, Zeta, Sigma and Alpha. The price range of the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol is Rs 8.39 lakh – Rs 12.39 lakh, ex-showroom. The car can be booked at Nexa dealerships in just Rs 11,000. One can also book the vehicle online. The range of colours available with the S-Cross include nexa blue, caffeine brown, granite grey, premium silver and pearl artic white.

Now, the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross has features like auto headlamps, rain sensing wipers, reverse camera and cruise control. Suzuki Connect is standard and this one helps you keep a tab on the service schedules, geo-fencing, checking fuel level and more. The cabin gets a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system dubbed as Smartplay Studio. It comes with Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay. There is also automatic climate control dialled but no rear AC vents. The S-Cross is a 5-seater and comes with 400+ litres of boot space. It rides on 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Power is channelled to the front wheels. In short, there is no AWD or 4WD on offer.

The S-Cross competes with the Renault Duster, Hyundai Creta and Nissan Kicks. While sales have started, it will be interesting to note how the audience receives this petrol-only mild hybrid SUV. How is it to drive and the overall experience? Well, just take a look at the video below to know more.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

TVS Scooty Pep+ gets price hike: India's most affordable scooter costlier by this much

TVS Scooty Pep+ gets price hike: India's most affordable scooter costlier by this much

Made-in-India KTM 200 Duke launched in the US as the most affordable KTM: Price, features & more!

Made-in-India KTM 200 Duke launched in the US as the most affordable KTM: Price, features & more!

MG Reassure program launched: Buy a used certified MG Hector with these unbelievable offers

MG Reassure program launched: Buy a used certified MG Hector with these unbelievable offers

India’s 1st Lithium-Sulfur battery tech introduced for EVs: 3x energy storage capacity & cost-effective

India’s 1st Lithium-Sulfur battery tech introduced for EVs: 3x energy storage capacity & cost-effective

Mahindra XUV500 prices slashed: MG Hector Plus rival cheaper by this much

Mahindra XUV500 prices slashed: MG Hector Plus rival cheaper by this much

Maruti Suzuki XL6 marks one year in India with nearly 14% MPV market share

Maruti Suzuki XL6 marks one year in India with nearly 14% MPV market share

BS6 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS bookings open: Expected price, India launch details & more!

BS6 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS bookings open: Expected price, India launch details & more!

Car/bike insurance claims to be invalid without this certificate

Car/bike insurance claims to be invalid without this certificate

2020 MotoGP: Miguel Oliveira grabs his first win at historic 900th premier class race

2020 MotoGP: Miguel Oliveira grabs his first win at historic 900th premier class race

Honda Livo BS6 disc variant price revealed: Engine specs, features & more

Honda Livo BS6 disc variant price revealed: Engine specs, features & more

Honda Shine BS6 price increased: Hero Super Splendor rival costlier by this much

Honda Shine BS6 price increased: Hero Super Splendor rival costlier by this much

2020 MotoGP: Espargaro takes pole, Honda Idemitsu's Nakagami claims first front row

2020 MotoGP: Espargaro takes pole, Honda Idemitsu's Nakagami claims first front row

Hero HF Deluxe price increased: Costlier by this much

Hero HF Deluxe price increased: Costlier by this much

Watch video! Honda CB Hornet 200R teaser confirms these interesting features: India launch on 27th August

Watch video! Honda CB Hornet 200R teaser confirms these interesting features: India launch on 27th August

Kia Sonet registers 6,523 bookings in one day: To launch in September

Kia Sonet registers 6,523 bookings in one day: To launch in September

Now book a Royal Enfield through mobile app: Stepwise process, benefits listed!

Now book a Royal Enfield through mobile app: Stepwise process, benefits listed!

First-ever electric Rolls-Royce is here: 1961 Phantom V with over 480 km range

First-ever electric Rolls-Royce is here: 1961 Phantom V with over 480 km range

BS6 Hero Pleasure+ scooter gets costlier again: Check new variant-wise prices

BS6 Hero Pleasure+ scooter gets costlier again: Check new variant-wise prices

Suzuki Access 125 and Burgman BS4 recalled in India to fix faulty engine component

Suzuki Access 125 and Burgman BS4 recalled in India to fix faulty engine component

Honda to launch this 200cc bike on 27th August: Expected price, features, specs

Honda to launch this 200cc bike on 27th August: Expected price, features, specs