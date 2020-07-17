Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol to be launched on July 29: Expected price, specs of Duster rival

The Renault Duster rival will come only with a 1.5-litre petrol engine that will make 104hp of power and 138Nm, as well as come with a SmartHybrid system and manual/automatic transmissions.

If you’re wondering what is taking Maruti Suzuki to launch the new S-Cross petrol, worry not. The SUV will officially be launched in India on July 29. The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol was showcased at the Auto Expo but then there wasn’t much hullabaloo over it then. However, realising that with April 1, the diesel-engined S-Cross was not going to be sold, it made sense to show the new petrol model. Few Nexa dealers are unofficially taking bookings of this SUV. It will be a Renault Duster and Nissan Kicks rival. Given that the S-Cross diesel was priced aggressively, we believe the petrol model will also be available with competitive pricing. Expect the S-Cross petrol prices to start from Rs 8.5 lakh, going up to Rs 11.5 lakh, ex-showroom.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol will use the same 1.5-litre engine that is doing duties under the hood of the Vitara Brezza, Ertiga and Ciaz. This naturally-aspirated engine is good for 104hp of power and 138Nm. It also comes with a Smart Hybrid system that enhances the torque at lower rpms and boosts fuel economy. The S-Cross petrol will come with a 5-speed manual transmission or a 4-speed automatic. The feature list of this car is expected to remain the same as the now-defunct diesel model. This includes automatic headlamps, wipers, climate control, auto-dimming IRVM, powered mirrors amongst others.

Suzuki Connect which is standard with all Nexa cars will also be on offer here. Whether or not Maruti offers new features like a wireless charger, electrically adjustable front seat or even a sunroof. Speaking of sunroofs, an MSIL executive had exclusively told Express Drives that in their survey, very few customers wanted a sunroof in their Maruti car. Moreover, this feature isn’t required in a hot and sunny country like ours.

Stay tuned as we will be bringing all the action live from the launch!

