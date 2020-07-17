Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol to be launched on July 29: Expected price, specs of Duster rival

The Renault Duster rival will come only with a 1.5-litre petrol engine that will make 104hp of power and 138Nm, as well as come with a SmartHybrid system and manual/automatic transmissions.

By:Updated: Jul 17, 2020 11:26 AM

Maruti Suzuki introduced a new buy now, pay later offer, maruti car customers will have the flexibility defer their EMI’s for two months after availing the finance option

If you’re wondering what is taking Maruti Suzuki to launch the new S-Cross petrol, worry not. The SUV will officially be launched in India on July 29. The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol was showcased at the Auto Expo but then there wasn’t much hullabaloo over it then. However, realising that with April 1, the diesel-engined S-Cross was not going to be sold, it made sense to show the new petrol model. Few Nexa dealers are unofficially taking bookings of this SUV. It will be a Renault Duster and Nissan Kicks rival. Given that the S-Cross diesel was priced aggressively, we believe the petrol model will also be available with competitive pricing. Expect the S-Cross petrol prices to start from Rs 8.5 lakh, going up to Rs 11.5 lakh, ex-showroom.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol will use the same 1.5-litre engine that is doing duties under the hood of the Vitara Brezza, Ertiga and Ciaz. This naturally-aspirated engine is good for 104hp of power and 138Nm. It also comes with a Smart Hybrid system that enhances the torque at lower rpms and boosts fuel economy. The S-Cross petrol will come with a 5-speed manual transmission or a 4-speed automatic. The feature list of this car is expected to remain the same as the now-defunct diesel model. This includes automatic headlamps, wipers, climate control, auto-dimming IRVM, powered mirrors amongst others.

Suzuki Connect which is standard with all Nexa cars will also be on offer here. Whether or not Maruti offers new features like a wireless charger, electrically adjustable front seat or even a sunroof. Speaking of sunroofs, an MSIL executive had exclusively told Express Drives that in their survey, very few customers wanted a sunroof in their Maruti car. Moreover, this feature isn’t required in a hot and sunny country like ours.

Stay tuned as we will be bringing all the action live from the launch!

 

