Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol teased: BS6 compliant model launch soon

Maruti Suzuki’s S-Cross crossover will get the BS6 update with a new petrol engine as the manufacturer has finally teased its imminent launch on its website.

On the Nexa Experience website for its premium range of cars, Maruti Suzuki has updated it with a teaser for the upcoming BS6 petrol model of the S-Cross crossover. Till date, the S-Cross was available as a diesel-only offering using the 1.3-litre Fiat-sourced Multijet motor equipped with Suzuki’s mild-hybrid system. As Maruti has discontinued its entire diesel engine line in its transition to BS6, the S-Cross will now be offered as a petrol-only option, like all new Maruti models.

The S-Cross will be powered by the new in-house developed BS6 compliant 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine. The engine is tuned to develop 103hp and 138Nm of torque. The engine would most likely be paired with the mild-hybrid system like it is offered with nearly all other Maruti Suzuki models that it powers. The engine will come mated to a 5-speed manual transmission as standard. It is likely that Maruti Suzuki may also offer the S-Cross with the 4-speed torque converter automatic option as well. This engine powers all of Maruti Suzuki’s larger range of cars like the Ciaz, Ertiga, XL6, and the Vitara Brezza. The S-Cross will now be a part of the same family as it becomes BS6 compliant.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross BS6 Petrol teaser on the Nexa Experience official website

The other mechanical components in the S-Cross would remain pretty much unchanged, but the suspension setup could revive a minor tweak in order to accommodate the weight loss moving from a heavier diesel engine to a lighter petrol unit. Additionally, Maruti Suzuki may throw in some new features in the S-Cross, one of which would most definitely be the new SmartPlay Studio infotainment system with the 7-inch touchscreen display along with the new smartphone app integration. The BS6 S-Cross is expected to feature no styling changes with this new update.

While the official launch date has not been released, with the BS6 deadline already surpassed, the S-Cross petrol’s launch is expected very soon. The price of the S-Cross is also expected to see a drop as it will be a petrol-only model. The diesel variant was priced between Rs 8.8-11.4 lakh. The S-Cross will directly compete against the likes of the Nissan Kicks, Renault Captur along with the new Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

