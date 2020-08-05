Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol launched at a price of Rs 8.39 lakh: Rivals Renault Duster, Hyundai Creta!

The new Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol has been launched in a total of five colour options and seven trims. Bookings had had already commenced a few days back online and at Nexa dealerships for a token amount of Rs 11,000. Deliveries to begin soon!

By:Updated: Aug 05, 2020 12:26 PM

maruti suzuki s cross petrol version to launch on 5 august know expected price features specifications

The new Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol has been launched in India today with prices starting at Rs 8.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model has been launched in a total of five colour options along with seven trims. The petrol version of the S-Cross was showcased in India at Auto Expo 2020 and the launch proceedings that were scheduled soon after got delayed with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The newly launched Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol comes in four variants namely Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha. Bookings for the new model had already commenced a few days back online and at Nexa dealerships for a token amount of Rs 11,000. Now coming to the biggest update on the new Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol which is its powertrain. The new model draws power from the same 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that propels the company’s Ciaz, XL6, Vitara Brezza and the Ertiga. The motor is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 103 hp and 138 Nm.

Gearbox options on the new S-Cross Petrol include a five-speed manual and a four-speed automatic. The engine gets SHVS mild-hybrid tech as well that translates to better fuel efficiency. Now coming to features, the new Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol gets bits like projector headlamps with LED DRLs, dual-tone alloy wheels and engine start-stop. Inside the cabin, you get a SmartPlay infotainment system that supports with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Moreover, the S-Cross Petrol gets features like automatic climate control, cruise control, height-adjustable driver’s seat among many.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol variant wise prices:

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolPetrol ManualPetrol Automatic
SigmaRs 8.39 lakh
DeltaRs 9.60 lakhRs 10.84 lakh
ZetaRs 9.95 lakhRs 11.19 lakh
AlphaRs 11.16 lakhRs 12.39 lakh

 

First introduced in the year 2015, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross was the first-ever model to be retailed via the company’s Nexa retail channel. The S-Cross in its petrol avatar rivals the likes of the Renault Duster, Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the segment.

