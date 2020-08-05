Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol Launch Live: Price in India, features, variants, specs, mileage, images

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross India Launch, Expected Price & Features: Following its debut at the 2020 Auto Expo, Maruti Suzuki India Limited will launch the much anticipated Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol in India. This will be the final Maruti Suzuki product to become BS6 compliant in Maruti’s stable. In the BS6 era, the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross will move away from being a diesel-only model be a petrol-only model. Maruti will equip the 2020 S-Cross BS6 petrol with the 1.5-litre K15B engine and will offer the mild-hybrid technology similar to what is offered in the Ciaz, Ertiga, XL6 and the Vitara Brezza. While the styling of the S-Cross petrol will not see any change, by some new feature additions are expected to be offered with the new 2020 model year vehicle. Stay tuned to find out what features, variants, engine specs, mileage, and see the S-Cross in images live from the launch right here on Express Drives to find out what the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Nissan Kicks rival will offer.

