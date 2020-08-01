Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol India launch date out: Expected price, features, specs & more!

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol will primarily go up against the likes of the Renault Duster in the segment that is priced at a starting of Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Here is what all to expect from the upcoming petrol-only S-Cross.

The new Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol is set to be launched in India on 5th August. The said model made its India debut at the Auto Expo 2020 and was slated to be launched in April, however, the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic delayed the proceedings. Bookings for the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol have already begun at a minimum token amount of Rs 11,000. Previously, the 1.3-litre diesel engine on the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross was good for producing a maximum power of 90 hp and the same was BS4 compliant. With the company’s decision to not go ahead with diesels, the said motor was discontinued. Now, the new S-Cross will be getting a petrol-only heart. The 1.5-litre K15B engine is good for producing 105 hp of power while the peak torque output is rated at 138 Nm. A five-speed manual and a four-speed torque converter automatic will likely be the transmission options on offer.

Moreover, the engine will get the mild-hybrid tech as well that translates to better fuel efficiency. Apart from the powertrain, the car remains unchanged. Prime features on the new Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol include climate control, 16-inch alloy wheels along with LED projector headlamps, 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system among many. Now, coming to the most important part – pricing. The new Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol will be launched in India at an expected starting price of Rs 8.5 lakh.

In comparison, the diesel-powered S-Cross was on sale in India in the price region of Rs 8.81 lakh to Rs 11.44 lakh. The upcoming S-Cross Petrol will primarily go up against the likes of the Renault Duster in the segment that is priced at a starting of Rs 8.49 lakh. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom.

More details to spill on 5th August, so keep watching this space for all the action!

