Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol India launch date out: Expected price, features, specs & more!

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol will primarily go up against the likes of the Renault Duster in the segment that is priced at a starting of Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Here is what all to expect from the upcoming petrol-only S-Cross.

By:Published: August 1, 2020 11:31 AM

The new Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol is set to be launched in India on 5th August. The said model made its India debut at the Auto Expo 2020 and was slated to be launched in April, however, the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic delayed the proceedings. Bookings for the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol have already begun at a minimum token amount of Rs 11,000. Previously, the 1.3-litre diesel engine on the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross was good for producing a maximum power of 90 hp and the same was BS4 compliant. With the company’s decision to not go ahead with diesels, the said motor was discontinued. Now, the new S-Cross will be getting a petrol-only heart. The 1.5-litre K15B engine is good for producing 105 hp of power while the peak torque output is rated at 138 Nm. A five-speed manual and a four-speed torque converter automatic will likely be the transmission options on offer.

Moreover, the engine will get the mild-hybrid tech as well that translates to better fuel efficiency. Apart from the powertrain, the car remains unchanged. Prime features on the new Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol include climate control, 16-inch alloy wheels along with LED projector headlamps, 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system among many. Now, coming to the most important part – pricing. The new Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol will be launched in India at an expected starting price of Rs 8.5 lakh.

In comparison, the diesel-powered S-Cross was on sale in India in the price region of Rs 8.81 lakh to Rs 11.44 lakh. The upcoming S-Cross Petrol will primarily go up against the likes of the Renault Duster in the segment that is priced at a starting of Rs 8.49 lakh. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom.

More details to spill on 5th August, so keep watching this space for all the action!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol India launch date out: Expected price, features, specs & more!

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol India launch date out: Expected price, features, specs & more!

Covid-19 puts low-cost 350cc Harley-Davidson bike plans in danger: More on Royal Enfield 350 rival

Covid-19 puts low-cost 350cc Harley-Davidson bike plans in danger: More on Royal Enfield 350 rival

All-new Hyundai i20 in India could get music system from Mercedes-Benz, Audi cars

All-new Hyundai i20 in India could get music system from Mercedes-Benz, Audi cars

Kia Motors India races to fastest 1 lakh sales ever with Seltos: Sonet coming soon

Kia Motors India races to fastest 1 lakh sales ever with Seltos: Sonet coming soon

Ampere electric scooters now available on lease starting at Rs 1,110: Tie-up with OTO Capital

Ampere electric scooters now available on lease starting at Rs 1,110: Tie-up with OTO Capital

2021 BMW S1000RR looks sinister in black: Gets greener, more feature-rich!

2021 BMW S1000RR looks sinister in black: Gets greener, more feature-rich!

Chinese bike maker CF Moto starts BS6 motorcycles' test rides: New range to be launched soon

Chinese bike maker CF Moto starts BS6 motorcycles' test rides: New range to be launched soon

Elon Musk open to sharing Tesla software, battery: Trying to promote EVs, 'not crush competitors'

Elon Musk open to sharing Tesla software, battery: Trying to promote EVs, 'not crush competitors'

Massive back shields on bike taxi service to prevent Covid-19 is an attention magnet

Massive back shields on bike taxi service to prevent Covid-19 is an attention magnet

F1 2020: Covid-19 positive test for Sergio Perez forces him to miss British GP, Nico Hulkenberg confirmed as replacement

F1 2020: Covid-19 positive test for Sergio Perez forces him to miss British GP, Nico Hulkenberg confirmed as replacement

Citroen C5 Aircross SUV trial production starts in India: Launch details, specs of Skoda Karoq rival

Citroen C5 Aircross SUV trial production starts in India: Launch details, specs of Skoda Karoq rival

MAHLE's new condenser to boost EV fast charging through reduced battery temperatures

MAHLE's new condenser to boost EV fast charging through reduced battery temperatures

Cars in Russia could soon get built-in breathalysers to curb drink & driving

Cars in Russia could soon get built-in breathalysers to curb drink & driving

2020 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, Fireblade SP bookings open: Expected price, deliveries & more details

2020 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, Fireblade SP bookings open: Expected price, deliveries & more details

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is UK's highest-selling middleweight bike: What makes it a hit!

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is UK's highest-selling middleweight bike: What makes it a hit!

Arnold Schwarzenegger birthday: Terminator's car collection has a tank and electric SUV!

Arnold Schwarzenegger birthday: Terminator's car collection has a tank and electric SUV!

830hp Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 track weapon revealed: Sounds as crazy as it looks

830hp Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 track weapon revealed: Sounds as crazy as it looks

Hyundai Kona electric SUV with three warranty options: Choose one without paying extra

Hyundai Kona electric SUV with three warranty options: Choose one without paying extra

Next-gen Mercedes-Benz S-Class to offer frontal airbags for rear passengers: How it works

Next-gen Mercedes-Benz S-Class to offer frontal airbags for rear passengers: How it works

Video: Electric Hummer teased again - 0-100 in 3 seconds, 15,500 Nm of torque!

Video: Electric Hummer teased again - 0-100 in 3 seconds, 15,500 Nm of torque!