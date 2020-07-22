Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol bookings begin: Renault Duster rival specs, features explained

The pandemic delayed the launch of the S-Cross petrol by a couple of months, but dealers are now taking bookings for Rs 11,000 while the launch date is being communicated as August 5.

Given that Maruti Suzuki has moved to a petrol-only portfolio, several of its popular diesel-powered cars have had to move to gasoline. This includes the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol. While buyers in this segment have been asking for a petrol-powered S-Cross from a long time, their wishes will get fulfilled soon. Maruti Suzuki showcased the petrol S-Cross at the expo. However the pandemic wreaked havoc and the launch was delayed. Nexa dealers have now started taking pre-bookings for the S-Cross petrol. One can now book the SUV for Rs 11,000. It might be noted that MSIL hasn’t officially opened these bookings. The expected launch date of the SUV was pegged as July 29 earlier. However, the company has now moved the date to August 5. This date is being communicated by dealerships as well. We expect a digital launch to happen.

The new Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol will get a 1.5-litre engine. This new engine is currently used with the Ciaz, Brezza, XL6 and Ertiga cars. The engine is a naturally aspirated motor that produces 104hp power and 138Nm. A choice of 5-speed manual or 4-speed automatic can be optioned with this motor. The talking point of this engine is the mild hybrid system it comes with. The S-Cross petrol with this mild-hybrid tech will boast a better fuel economy. Given that we have experienced this technology in the aforementioned cars, the torque boost it provides will be valuable as well. A secondary hybrid battery will be placed under the front co-passenger’s seat.

Feature-wise, one can expect climate control, 16-inch alloy wheels, LED projector lights, 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and dark fabric upholstery. The S-Cross petrol will compete with the Nissan Kicks, Renault Duster, Hyundai Creta, and Kia Seltos. Out of these, only the S-Cross boasts the mild-hybrid tech. Except for the Duster, all other cars here offer internet-connected technology in different forms.

