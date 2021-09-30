Maruti Suzuki S-Assist AI service assistant launched: Benefits explained

Maruti Suzuki’s NEXA customers now have the option to use the AI-enabled S-Assist function to help solve small and minor issues they may face in their vehicles. The S-Assist innovation has come about from the brand’s MAIL initiative.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has launched S-Assist, a new Artificial Intelligence and machine learning-enabled virtual car assistant. With S-Assist, Maruti Suzuki’s NEXA customers can avail of this new feature on the Maruti Suzuki Rewards app. As an initiative by Maruti Suzuki Service, this new feature helps customers solve or find out how to fix small issues they may face with their vehicle, while also helping educate and create awareness among the consumers about their vehicle.

The Maruti Suzuki Rewards App is available on both Google PlayStore and the Apple App Store. The app now has a new feature called S-Assist. How it works is that is a user may have a query regarding warning lights on the dash, parts of the vehicle, or features that they wish to know more about or are having issues with. The user can scan the said feature or warning light through the app using the phone’s camera. The system will then provide solutions through DIY or public information videos on how to correct the issue. Users can also use the voice-enabled virtual assistant to ask about their queries.

The system will also offer a digital copy of the vehicle owner’s manual, information on warning signs. Should the problem still not be rectified, the system can then guide the user to the nearest Maruti Suzuki authorised workshop.

Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Director, Service, MSIL said that as modern consumers are always connected and in the digital world, video content is the preferred choice to consume content and data. Hence with S-Assist, the automaker decided to create a demonstrative DIY video library and enable the feature with AI and machine learning to help its NEXA customers.

Currently, S-Assist’s voice-enabled virtual assistant is only available in English and available to NEXA customers exclusively. However, Banerjee confirmed that “Very Soon” ARENA customers will also be offered this new benefit. Furthermore, the development for the feature in other languages is also in the works.

Banerjee further highlighted that the feature will be offered to its customers for free through the smartphone application making the feature available 24×7.

Maruti Suzuki has also stated that this new S-Assist feature transpired through its innovation program “MAIL (Mobility and Automobile Innovation Lab)” which was launched in January 2019. Through the programme, MSIL collaborates with Indian start-ups to help incubate their ideas. S-Assist is the result of a collaboration with Delhi based tech start-up — Xane.AI. Maruti Suzuki says that S-Assist is one of the 13 projects the automaker is currently pursuing through the MAIL programme.

