Maruti Suzuki rolls out Republic Day service camp: Benefits and offers detailed!

On the occasion of Republic Day, Maruti Suzuki, India's largest carmaker, has rolled out a nationwide service camp. Called as the "Republic Day Service Camp", the same will be active for the next 17 days i.e. from January 15th to January 31st. Under this service initiative, Maruti Suzuki will be offering offers on service labour charges in addition to benefits on parts and accessories along with special offers on extended warranty.

Partho Banerjee, Executive Director (Service), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Recognising the constantly changing needs of our customers, we regularly reach out to them to ensure a delightful car ownership experience. The ‘Republic Day Service Camp’ is one such initiative which reaffirms our commitment towards providing high quality service facilities to our customers. With over 3800 service touch-points across India, we service approx. 45000 cars every day. Through this campaign, we are extending fabulous offers on service labour charges, exciting benefits on parts & accessories and special offers on the extended warranty to benefit our customers. As always, Maruti Suzuki trained service technicians will make sure that proper attention is given to each vehicle.

In other news, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, the carmaker's sub-four meter compact SUV has breached the mark of 5 lakh unit sales in India. The SUV achieved this sales milestone within 47 months of its launch in India. Within the 12 months of its sale in India, 1 lakh units of the Vitara Brezza were sold in India. At the moment, this sub-four-meter SUV is available only with a diesel engine option. However, at the 2020 Auto Expo, Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the mid-life facelift of this model in India. Not only this, but the facelift will also see the Vitara Brezza launching with a petrol engine option as well. This will replace the current 1.3-litre, BS4 compliant diesel unit.