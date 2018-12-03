Maruti Suzuki reports sales decline in November 2018 with 1.53 lakh cars sold

India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki has reported a marginal sales decline in November sales at 1,53,539 units. The company on Saturday reported a marginal decline in sales. Maruti Suzuki had sold a total of 1,54,600 units in November last year, the company said in a press statement. Domestic sales were up marginally at 1,46,018 units last month as against 1,45,300 units in the year-ago period, it added. Sales of mini cars comprising Alto and WagonR stood at 29,954 units as compared to 38,204 units earlier, down 21.6 percent. However, sales of compact segment models, including Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, were up 10.8 percent at 72,533 units as against 65,447 units in November last year, the company said.

Mid-sized sedan Ciaz sold 3,838 units as compared to 4,009 units in the same month a year ago. Sales of utility vehicles, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, were up 1.9 percent at 23,512 units as compared to 23,072 units in the year-ago month, MSI said. Exports in November were down by 19.1 percent at 7,521 units as against 9,300 units in the corresponding month last year. Maruti Suzuki has reported a sales decline for the fourth time in the last five months.

In other news, Maruti Suzuki has recently launched the all-new Ertiga in India with prices starting at Rs 7.44 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The car gets a new 1.5-litre petrol engine that made its debut on the new Ciaz facelift. The new Maruti Ertiga not only gets some new features and a new engine but it is more spacious on the inside too. On the day of its launch itself in India, the new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga registered 10,000 bookings and this was achieved in just one week. The new Ertiga challenges the likes of Mahindra Marazzo in the MPV segment, although it is priced significantly lower than the latter.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates!

With inputs from PTI