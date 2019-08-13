Maruti Suzuki removes Swift LDi from its website: Company’s most affordable diesel car now is the Dzire

We've heard of car makers introducing new variants with additional features in the market. Maruti, however has now removed its most affordable diesel car, the Swift LDi from the website. Not only this, Maruti officials also confirmed that the Swift LDi is no longer on sale. There though was no reason given on the discontinuation. The Swift LDi was priced at Rs 5.99 lakh, ex-Mumbai. The next most affordable Maruti Suzuki diesel car then is the Dzire at Rs 6.71 lakh followed by the Baleno at Rs 6.73 lakh. In the same vein, you can check out India's top five affordable diesel cars too. Coincidentally, the Dzire LDi still continues.

Express Drives spoke to a few dealers and they said that its been almost two months now that stocks of the Swift LDi aren't coming in. A senior dealer personnel told us that there has been no official communication from Maruti on this. He said that enquiries for the Swift LDi were as it is low. The model was bare basic in terms of features and hence may have been discontinued. The Swift LDi boasted a 75hp/190Nm, 1.3-litre diesel engine that was paired to a 5-speed manual. Maruti claims a mileage of 28.4kmpl. All essential safety features like dual airbags and ABS with EBD were provided as well. Other trims of the Swift diesel continue as before and earlier this year, Maruti had also introduced the ZDi+ as well. Buyers also get the choice of a 5-speed AMT with the Swift diesel.

We believe Maruti should have continued with the Swift LDi. It will have given them a good entry price for their diesel offering. As it is, we expect the new Hyundai Grand i10 Nios to have a very competitive pricing and this too for a BS-VI diesel.