Maruti Suzuki registers 7.25% decline in domestic sales in Jan 2022: Sells 1,28,924 units

Maruti Suzuki has registered a 7.25 per cent YoY decline in domestic passenger vehicle sales. The carmaker sold 1,28,924 units in January 2022 against 1,39,002 units sold in January 2021.

India’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, has released its sales figures for the month of January 2022. The company has registered a 7.25 per cent YoY decline in domestic passenger vehicle sales. Maruti Suzuki managed to sell 1,28,924 passenger vehicles in January 2022 against 1,39,002 units sold in January 2021.

However, the company’s total sales (domestic + export) stood at 1,54,379 units in January this year, registering a YoY decline of 3.96 per cent. Total sales in the month include domestic sales (passenger vehicle + light commercial vehicle) of 1,32,461 units, sales to other OEMs of 3,981 units, and exports of 17,937 units. In January 2021, the company’s overall wholesales stood at 1,60,752 units.

Maruti Suzuki Sales Figures – January 2022

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

“The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles which are primarily sold in the domestic market. The company took all possible measures to minimise the impact,” Maruti Suzuki said in an official press statement. In January 2022, the company also increased the prices of all its passenger cars. The price hike varied between Rs 10,000 – Rs 30,000, depending on the model.

Watch Video | New Maruti Suzuki Celerio Review:

Maruti Suzuki is also gearing up to launch the Baleno Facelift in India this month. It is expected to get a host of cosmetic updates along with a bunch of new features. Powertrain options, however, will remain unchanged. It will get two 1.2-litre petrol engines, one of them with smart hybrid technology. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual gearbox and a CVT. The unofficial bookings for the Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift are already open at select dealerships.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.