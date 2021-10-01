Maruti Suzuki records 57% drop in sales on YoY basis: Electric component shortage affects production

The largest carmaker in the country - Maruti Suzuki, is also affected by the shortage of electronic components. As a result, the company posted a massive decline in sales for the month of September this year.

By:October 1, 2021 2:01 PM
Maruti Suzuki

 

Maruti Suzuki is the largest carmaker in the country. The brand has a long vehicle line-up in the Indian market, including vehicles of nearly every body style and segment. However, the shortage of electric components has plunged the brand’s production figures. Consequently, the carmaker posted a massive decline on the sales tally on a YoY basis for the month of September this year. Total sales for the PV segment in the domestic market stood at 63,111 units only. In comparison to the same month last year, this is a decline of 57 per cent on a YoY basis.

Moving forward, the carmaker sold a total of 3,304 units of its LCV Super Carry. Thus, recording a positive YoY growth of 55.26 per cent for the LCV segment. Also, the total export figure for September this year was higher than the number recorded in September last year. The carmaker exported 17,565 units last month, while the figure stood at 7,834 units only in September 2020. It is a Year-over-Year growth of roughly 125 per cent.

The most affected segment of all remains the compact car space. It comprises vehicles like Baleno, Swift, Dzire, Tour S, Ignis and WagonR. The compact car segment registered sales of only 20,891 units last month, while the figure was 84,213 units in September last year, equating to a decline of around 75 per cent on a YoY basis.

Maruti Suzuki also sells the Baleno and Vitara Brezza to Toyota as a part of their strategic partnership. Last month, the carmaker sold 2,400 copies of the Baleno and Vitara Brezza to Toyota. The figure was higher last year – 2,568 units. Totalling the respective figures, the country’s largest carmaker sold 86,380 vehicles in September this year. For the same period last year, it recorded sales of 1,60,442 units. Well, it is a decline of 46.16 per cent on a YoY basis.

The carmaker claims that the supply of vital electronic components affected the overall performance. The global shortage of semiconductors has been taking a toll on the production and sales of vehicles at a very large scale. Not only Maruti Suzuki but other OEMs have also been adversely affected by the disturbed supply. Toyota has even announced a cold shut at some of its facilities internationally.

