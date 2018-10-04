Maruti Suzuki receives National Safety Award from Ministry of Labour and Employment

Maruti Suzuki has been awarded the ‘National Safety Award’ by Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India. The award is for excellence in industrial safety in the automobile category in the performance year 2016. Shri Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment (Independent Charge) presented the award to Maruti Suzuki. The award was received by Mr. Manoj Agrawal, Senior Vice President (Safety) on behalf of the company.

Maruti Suzuki has developed a three-tier safety governance structure with the “zero accident” vision comprising “zero human injury” and “zero fire”. This structure ensures safe working conditions for employees and contractors at its manufacturing facilities and offices.

Using Safety Circle Competitions to promote increased employee participation the company has started the “Zero Sai” initiative. In Safety Circles, teams identify work-related hazards and implement a focused action plan for mitigation of the hazard.

As a practice, planned safety audits, safety campaigns, and theme-based improvement programmes are conducted to enhance safety culture among employees. Maruti Suzuki facilities adhere to globally recognised OHSAS 18001 (Occupational Health and Safety Management System) assessment standards.

The prestigious National Safety Award is given annually in recognition of outstanding safety performance of industrial establishments to stimulate and maintain the interests of both the management and the workers in accident prevention programmes.

Speaking of safety, Global NCAP (an international car safety watchdog) recently revealed the crash test results of cars that are on sale in India. And when it comes to Maruti Suzuki, the Vitara Brezza is one of its best selling models and as it turns out - it is also rather safe. The Vitara Brezza scored an impressive four-star rating for adult occupants in the Global NCAP crash test which describes it as a 'good and robust' build.