Maruti Suzuki recalls 9,125 units of Brezza, XL6, Grand Vitara: Here’s why!

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest car manufacturer, has issued a voluntary recall for 9,125 cars and it even includes the recently launched Grand Vitara SUV. According to the carmaker, the affected models are Maruti Suzuki Brezza, XL6, Ciaz, Ertiga and Grand Vitara. The recalled vehicles were manufactured between November 2 and November 28, 2022.

Maruti Suzuki’s official statement on the recall states, “It is suspected that there is a possible defect in one of the child parts of shoulder height adjuster assembly of front row seat belts, which in a rare case, may lead to seat belt disassembly.”

It further added, “Considering the safety of our customers and out of abundant caution, the company has decided to recall the suspected vehicles for inspection and replacement of the faulty part, free of cost. Affected vehicle owners will be receiving communication from Company’s authorized workshops for immediate attention.”

Talking about Maruti Suzuki’s sales figures for November 2022, the company recorded a total sales of 1,59,044 units last month, recording a YoY growth of 14.27 percent. The company’s total sales in the month included domestic sales of 1,35,055 units, sales to other OEMs (Toyota) of 4,251 units and exports of 19,738 units.

