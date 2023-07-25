The owners of the affected vehicles will be reached out by the company-authorised dealer workshops.

In a recent announcement, Maruti Suzuki recalled 87,599 units of S-Presso and Eeco vans. The reason behind this development pertains to faulty steering tie rod, which will now be checked and replaced by the company. Faulty steering is a matter of concern as it can impact the steerability and handling of the car.

The owners of the affected vehicles will be reached out by the company-authorised dealer workshops. To save the day, Maruti Suzuki will provide free of cost inspection and replacement services of the faulty parts.

Other recent recalls by Maruti Suzuki

On January 18, Maruti recalled 17,632 units, this action replaced airbag controllers in the models such as Alto K10, S-Presso, Eeco and Grand Vitara.

In the same month 11,177 Grand Vitara vehicles were recalled for having defects in rear seat belt mounting brackets.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Eeco: Engine and gearbox

The maruti suzuki S-Presso is powered by a K-series 1.0-litre dual-jet, dual-VVT petrol engine with idle start-stop technology. This motor churns out 65.7 bhp at 5,500 RPM and 89 Nm of peak torque at 3,500 RPM. It comes paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT.

On the other hand, the Eeco comes with a 1.2-litre advanced K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine. It comes with an efficient 5-speed manual transmission.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Eeco: Price in India

In India S-Presso is available with a starting price of Rs 4.26 lakh and the top models go up to Rs 6.12 lakh (ex-showroom). The base model price of Eeco is Rs 5.27 lakh which goes up to Rs 6.53 lakh (ex-showroom). Maruti Eeco is available in four variants.