Maruti Suzuki recalls 5,900 Super Carry units over fuel filter issue

India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) announced that it will recall 5,900 units of its Super Carry light commercial vehicle (LCV) to replace the faulty fuel filter. The manufacturer stated that it will inspect a possible defect in fuel filter of the said units. The company said in a regulatory filing that 5,900 units of Super Carry that have been manufactured between April 26, 2018, and August 1, 2018 could be detected with a possible defect. The said recall also includes vehicles in which fuel filter has been replaced in the field during this period, it added. Maruti Suzuki dealers across India will start contacting owners of the suspected vehicles today onwards to inspect and replace the faulty part free of cost. The recall campaigns are undertaken globally to rectify faults that may potentially be safety defects.

This is the second time Maruti Suzuki is announcing a recall for its Super Carry this year. Earlier in October, the company had announced a recall of 640 units of Super Carry to fix a possible defect in the fuel pump supply. The recall covered Super Carry units manufactured between January 20 and July 14, 2018. Maruti Suzuki India produces Super Carry at its production facility in Gurugram. The vehicle comes equipped with a 793-cc diesel engine along with an optional CNG kit.

The Super Carry is one of the seven models by Maruti Suzuki that are currently being offered with a CNG kit in India. The company announced a few days back that its CNG vehicles have crossed the 5 lakh unit sales milestone in India. Stay tuned with us for more updates!