Maruti Suzuki recalls 17,632 units over suspected faulty airbag controllers

Maruti Suzuki India, the country’s largest carmaker, is recalling over 17,632 vehicles manufactured between December 8, 2022 and January 12, 2023 to inspect and replace Airbag Controllers. The company said that the affected part, if required, will be replaced free of cost.

The recalled models include Alto K10, S-Presso, Eeco, Brezza, Baleno and Grand Vitara. The company, in a statement, said that it is suspected that there is a possible defect in the affected part, which in rare cases, might result in non-deployment of the airbags and seat belt pretensioners, in the event of a car crash.

The customers of the cars manufactured in the mentioned time frame have been advised to not use the vehicle until the affected parts are replaced. The customers will receive communication from the company’s authorised workshops for immediate attention.

Maruti Suzuki had recalled 9,125 units in December to fix the suspected defects in the front row seat belts. The cars affected back then were the Brezza, Ciaz, XL6, Ertiga, and Grand Vitara.

The company reported a 9.91 percent YoY dip in December 2022 sales. With the Jimny and Fronx SUVs that were recently showcased at the Auto Expo 2023, it is expected that the sales will see a definitive higher trajectory in FY2024.

