Maruti Suzuki to recall more than 60,000 mild-hybrid cars in India! Here’s why

Maruti Suzuki is going to recall 63,493 units of its mild-hyrbid cars in India. The recall will constitute of SHVS variants of the Ciaz, Ertiga and XL6. According to a Reuters report, models of these cars manufactured between January 1st 2019 to November 21st 2019 will be will come under the ambit of this update. This recall has been initiated due to a possible safety risk in the Integrated Starter Generator (ISG). Owners of the affected vehicles will be contacted by Maruti Suzuki dealerships and the faulty parts will be replaced free of cost.

Maruti Suzuki has reportedly stopped the sale of mild-hyrbid cars from its dealerships and also, dispatches of the same from the factory have also been halted. Maruti Suzuki currently sells mild-hyrbid variants of the Ciaz executive sedan, the Ertiga MPV and the XL6 crossover. Maruti Suzuki is likely to provide its owners of affected vehicles with loner cars while their vehicle is getting serviced. The mild-hybrid system comes with an onboard battery which stores the energy during braking and uses it to assist the engine when required. This results in slight conservation of fuel in comparison to standard models which do not get this system.

Maruti Suzuki has recently announced that it has crossed 20 million sales milestone in India. The Indo-Japanese automaker sold its first car in India, an 800, back in December 1983. From then, it took 29 years to achieve the mark of 10 million sales, the rest of the 10 million units were sold in the next 8 years.

In other news, Maruti Suzuki has also announced that it is going to increase the prices of its entire model line-up starting January 2020. The price increase comes in sync with rising input costs.