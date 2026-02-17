Maruti Suzuki prices e Vitara at Rs 10.99 Lakh under BaaS model

Maruti Suzuki has officially entered the EV market with the launch of the e Vitara SUV at an introductory price of ₹10.99 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki on Tuesday announced the introductory pricing for its much-anticipated electric SUV, the e VITARA. The vehicle will be available at a starting price of Rs 10.99 lakh under a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model, with battery usage charged separately at Rs 3.99 per kilometre. The bookings open for a sum of Rs 21,000.

The company believes India’s electric vehicle market is nearing an inflection point. EV penetration in the passenger vehicle segment has remained around 4-5% for the past two years. Maruti expects that share to rise sharply as new models and supporting infrastructure come into place.

Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said that with its strong focus on a complete ecosystem, the company believes the e VITARA will become the primary EV choice for customers.

Strategic Entry

“Maruti Suzuki’s EV strategy has been developed to ensure that the e VITARA becomes the primary EV choice for customers. The e VITARA offers a commendable driving range of over 543 km. With over 1,500 EV-ready service centres, specially trained NEXA EV relationship managers and dedicated charging managers, the e VITARA offers complete peace-of-mind. We are also introducing attractive flexible ownership plans with BaaS,” Banerjee said.

Maruti is yet to reveal the full price list of its first EV, exclusive of the battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) rental programme. Introductory offers on the e Vitara are available until March 31, 2026. With Rs 10.99 lakh, the e VITARA becomes the fourth most affordable electric vehicle in the market after the MG Comet EV, Tata Tiago EV and Tata Punch EV.

Maruti has been expanding charging infrastructure across its Nexa retail network and workshops while training technicians to handle electric vehicles. The company says this groundwork is meant to address key customer concerns around range, charging access and aftersales support before scaling volumes.

Earlier, the company’s Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi had said the carmaker aims to set up more than 1 lakh charging points across the country by the end of the decade. Maruti has tied up with 13 charge-point operators and already installed about 2,000 exclusive charging points across 1,100 cities. Customers will be able to access these and more than 10,000 partner chargers through the company’s ‘e for me’ app, which integrates charging discovery, usage and payments.

Banerjee said the model will initially be built on a shared production line at the company’s Gujarat facility, which currently has a capacity of about 100,000 units.

ALSO READ Maruti to roll out dedicated EV line at Gujarat plant by July

“We have a line in Gujarat with a capacity of one lakh units. But we have to cater to export demand, domestic demand and other models like the Fronx. So there will be some calibration till July,” Banerjee said.

Maruti plans to expand capacity on the line after July. The expansion is expected to ease supply constraints and help the company scale up deliveries of the electric SUV in the second half of the fiscal year. After production commenced in August 2025, Maruti exported nearly 13,000 units of the e VITARA to 28 countries by the end of the year.

Banerjee said the company is focused on ensuring that waiting periods remain manageable. “We are trying to calibrate how to keep a balance between export and domestic markets. Customers should not have to wait for very long,” he said.

Ownership Confidence

Maruti is also providing an 8-year/1,60,000km warranty on the battery pack and a 3-year warranty on the vehicle. A 5-year extended warranty on the vehicle can be availed at an additional cost.

The vehicle will also be available with an assured buyback plan, with 60 percent buyback value on the 3-year/45,000km plan and 50 percent buyback value on the 4-year/60,000km plan.

The carmaker is also offering a complimentary 7.4kW AC charger along with free installation and free charging for a year through the chargers at Maruti Suzuki dealerships, with access managed via the ‘e for me’ app.

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is available with a choice of two battery packs: the 49kWh variant with a front-mounted motor producing 144hp and an ARAI-rated range of 440km and the 61kWh version with 174hp and 543km range.