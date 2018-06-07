Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza to get a petrol hybrid engine as the company prepares for a hybrid future

Maruti Suzuki's top-selling SUV Vitara Brezza will finally get the much-awaited petrol engine as India's largest car maker has advanced the rollout of its 1.5L petrol engine which will make its debut with the launch of 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. We had already confirmed that Ciaz facelift will feature the new 1.5L petrol engine and now the same engine block is likely to be used for other Maruti cars including Vitara Brezza, new Ertiga and even the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. Remember, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz diesel was also the first in the company's line-up to get the SHVS hybrid technology and now the company plans to take this hybrid technology on the petrol variants.

The new 1.5L petrol with the hybrid SHVS technology that will debut with the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is being developed by Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan and will be manufactured here in India. Maruti Suzuki is looking to have its own engines and will also introduce a new 1.5L diesel engine by 2020. At several occasions, Maruti Suzuki has confirmed that the company will be ready with its BS-VI fleet ahead of the April 2020 and all its products will see a BS-VI future including vans like Maruti Suzuki Omni and Eeco.

Also read: Toyota bets on mass-market hybrid cars in India: Partnership with Suzuki explained

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz with the new petrol engine will launch in India in August 2018 and the second vehicle to get the 1.5L petrol engine will be the all-new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga that is expected to be launched in India around the festive season. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza petrol variant is likely to be launched by the mid of 2019 with the launch of the facelifted Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and is also likely to get hybrid features like start/stop technology. Ever since its launch, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is offered only with the 1.3L DDiS 200 diesel engine option and very recently the company introduced its Auto Gear Shift (AGS) technology on the Vitara Brezza. Despite available only in diesel, the Vitara Brezza has been the top-selling utility vehicle (UV) in the country.

With these new upcoming engines built in-house, Maruti Suzuki will reduce its dependency on Fiat that supplies a few engines and also makes way for a hybrid future. With the joint venture between Toyota and Suzuki gaining progress, expect both the companies to roll out a series of new hybrid powertrains hinting a strong shift to hybrid vehicles before adopting EVs. Toyota already has the hybrid technology and Suzuki's vast network in India will allow mass production of hybrid cars in India.

Akio Toyoda, Chairman, Toyota Motor Corporation with Osamu Suzuki, Chairman, Suzuki Motor Corporation

Denso Corporation and Toyota will provide Suzuki with technological support for the development of a compact, ultrahigh-efficiency powertrain which will be developed by Suzuki. Osamu Suzuki, Chairman, Suzuki Motor Corporation had said, "with this joint venture, we will receive support for the development of a compact, ultrahigh-efficiency powertrain that is vital to Suzuki, and we will focus our utmost efforts on development."

These new petrol and diesel engines will not just be restricted to Maruti Suzuki products. The joint venture will allow cars like Toyota Corolla Alts get assess to hybrid technology in India. We might see the all-new Toyota Corolla Altis with a hybrid powertrain in 2020.

Also read: Maruti Suzuki will make electric cars in India: R C Bhargava

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki is also working on electric cars and confirmed the rollout of its first EV in FY 2020-21. Earlier in 2017, R C Bhargava had confirmed that, "Maruti Suzuki will make electric cars, I cannot confirm the timelines but we will get electric cars and will remain the leader on the electric front as well, we have to move to electric and we will move to electric, in the meanwhile we would want the non-electric cars to be hybrid cars".

For now, Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to roll-out the new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift in August 2018 that will take on the likes of Hyundai Verna, Toyota Yaris, Honda City, Volkswagen Vento and Skoda Rapid.