Maruti Suzuki partners with Mahindra Finance: Loan schemes for farmers and more

Mahindra Finance joins the long list of financial institutions that Maruti Suzuki has officially tied up during this ongoing pandemic crisis, to provide easy as well as flexible loan schemes for cars.

By:Updated: June 9, 2020 11:22:17 AM

Maruti suzuki, car sales

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has been trying to push the business in a big fashion under the new normal and Unlock 1.0 rules. MSIL has tied up with various financial institutions including HDFC. Now MSIL has confirmed that they have partnered with Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services India Limited. MFSIL has been financing Maruti Suzuki cars from the last five years. In this time period, the company has helped more than six lakh buyers to get their Maruti Suzuki home. There are more than 1.450 branches of Mahindra Finance all over India. It is being said that this partnership between both the companies will benefit customers from all segments, including the business, salaried and agriculturists. Various schemes are being propagated. These include Balloon EMI, Buy Now and Pay Later, as well as Step Up EMI. Special schemes for agriculturists too are being provided.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, field visits for loan sanction might not be possible. Hence Maindra Finance is providing a contactless disbursement. There are also on-the-spot approvals for salaried as well as No Income Proof customers. Customers can opt for finance but choose to start paying the EMIs after two months. Agricultural customers get a quarterly EMI scheme as well. As for the Step Up EMI customers, one can choose to increase their monthly installment at a frequency of six months. Balloon EMI customers are asked to pay about 25 per cent of the total value of the loan taken at the end of the contract. Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra Finance assure that there will also be low downpayments on offer. All Maruti Suzuki cars including ones from Nexa, Arena and Commercial can be funded through Mahindra Finance.

Ramesh Iyer, the MD of Mahindra Finance said that the rural car demand will help the economy get back on track. As it is, the monsoon season is almost here and because of the lower impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in villages, revival will be faster. Since Mahindra Finance recruits local employees, they will build a strong connect with the rural market and help deliver optimum solutions to the customers.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Yamaha Corona Warriors camp for frontline staff: Free vehicle checking, sanitization and these benefits on offer!

Yamaha Corona Warriors camp for frontline staff: Free vehicle checking, sanitization and these benefits on offer!

Formula E Race at Home Challenge concludes: Mahindra Racing's Wehrlein crowned vice champion

Formula E Race at Home Challenge concludes: Mahindra Racing's Wehrlein crowned vice champion

Yamaha Cygnus-X 125 sports scooter spied with in-built dashcam: India launch and other details!

Yamaha Cygnus-X 125 sports scooter spied with in-built dashcam: India launch and other details!

Renault Kwid, Duster, Triber BS6 available with up to Rs 60,000 discount: Know which car gets what offer

Renault Kwid, Duster, Triber BS6 available with up to Rs 60,000 discount: Know which car gets what offer

1946 Jawa Perak: First-gen Perak built during WWII & a Czech superhero's contribution to its name

1946 Jawa Perak: First-gen Perak built during WWII & a Czech superhero's contribution to its name

Unlock 1.0: Rapido bike taxi now re-operational in 100 Indian cities

Unlock 1.0: Rapido bike taxi now re-operational in 100 Indian cities

Enercent electric car/bike charging stations to expand in next 2 months: These states to get fast chargers soon

Enercent electric car/bike charging stations to expand in next 2 months: These states to get fast chargers soon

Now buy any Hero bike, scooter online: Easy steps to E-Shop a Splendor & more amid lockdown explained!

Now buy any Hero bike, scooter online: Easy steps to E-Shop a Splendor & more amid lockdown explained!

Jaguar Land Rover receives Rs 5326 crore as loan from Chinese banks

Jaguar Land Rover receives Rs 5326 crore as loan from Chinese banks

Stunning! Royal Enfield Classic 500 'Nawab' V2.0 by Rajputana Custom is an absolute Monday Blues killer

Stunning! Royal Enfield Classic 500 'Nawab' V2.0 by Rajputana Custom is an absolute Monday Blues killer

SUVs with sunroof under Rs 15 lakh: Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and more

SUVs with sunroof under Rs 15 lakh: Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and more

MG Motor, Tata Power collaborate to install 'SuperFast' EV charging stations at select MG dealerships

MG Motor, Tata Power collaborate to install 'SuperFast' EV charging stations at select MG dealerships

Honda Cars offering heavy discounts on BS6 Amaze, City: Here's how to save up to Rs 1 lakh

Honda Cars offering heavy discounts on BS6 Amaze, City: Here's how to save up to Rs 1 lakh

India-bound Benelli TRK 800 spotted undisguised: Cheaper, worthy alternative to BMW F 850 GS?

India-bound Benelli TRK 800 spotted undisguised: Cheaper, worthy alternative to BMW F 850 GS?

EESL to install 2,000 electric vehicle charging stations this fiscal: 500 in Delhi-NCR

EESL to install 2,000 electric vehicle charging stations this fiscal: 500 in Delhi-NCR

Maruti Suzuki sells 1 lakh CNG cars in FY 2019-20: These 2 new CNG cars to be launched soon

Maruti Suzuki sells 1 lakh CNG cars in FY 2019-20: These 2 new CNG cars to be launched soon

Negative China sentiment, FDI rules hit Chinese auto companies plans for India

Negative China sentiment, FDI rules hit Chinese auto companies plans for India

2020 Bajaj Pulsar 125 BS6 with split seat reaches dealerships: Price, images and more!

2020 Bajaj Pulsar 125 BS6 with split seat reaches dealerships: Price, images and more!

Ola unveils Rs 500 crore 'Ride Safe India' initiative: Driver training, fumigation centres & more

Ola unveils Rs 500 crore 'Ride Safe India' initiative: Driver training, fumigation centres & more

Ford Mustang Mach 1 to return, to be more powerful than 480 hp Mustang Bullitt

Ford Mustang Mach 1 to return, to be more powerful than 480 hp Mustang Bullitt