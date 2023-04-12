Maruti Suzuki partners with IDFC First Bank to offer personalised finance options

The MoU was signed in the presence of Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India and Bhuvan Dheer, Executive Vice President, Sales, IDFC First Bank.

Maruti Suzuki India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IDFC First Bank Limited. As part of this collaboration, the bank will offer personalised finance options to buyers looking for new car loans, pre-owned car loans, and commercial vehicle loans while purchasing Maruti Suzuki vehicles.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India and Bhuvan Dheer, Executive Vice President, Sales, IDFC First Bank, Vishal Sharma, General Manager, Allied Business, was part of the MoU ceremony, along with V. Vaidyanathan, Managing Director & CEO, Madhivanan Balakrishnan, Chief Operating Officer, Pradeep Natarajan, Head – Retail Banking, Rishi Kant Misra, Business Head – Vehicle Loans from IDFC First Bank Limited.

Speaking on the partnership, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “It has been our goal to offer a comfortable and hassle-free financing experience for car buyers, and this collaboration enables us to take this further through an array of personalised loan benefits offered by the bank. This tie-up will help us cater to the diverse needs of customers and make the vehicle purchasing process much more accessible and convenient.”

Sharing his thoughts on the alliance, IDFC First Bank COO, As a Bank, we always believe in putting our customer first, and this partnership aligns with our philosophy. IDFC First Bank leverages analytics and digitization to provide seamless & easy financing experience to customers across our 700+ branches PAN India.”