Maruti Suzuki ‘cautiously optimistic’ for sales in coming months

India's largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) is currently 'cautiously optimistic' over sales prospect going ahead. This is despite the fact that many of the challenges that led to slowdown in the auto industry still exist, as told by a senior company official. Maruti Suzuki posted a growth in domestic passenger vehicle sales after seven months in October and said that it would be taking at least few more months to get clarity on if the industry is finally on a revival path. MSI Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava told PTI that the company is cautiously optimistic. The reason why Maruti is cautious is that it does not have a crystal ball. Many of the factors like high cost of acquisition, confusion related to BS-IV and BS-VI, issues related to finance norms and liquidity etc, continue to be there.

He was replying to a query whether October sales were an indication of revival of the industry which has been grappling with demand slowdown for almost a year now. He said that Maruti Suzuki is optimistic a little bit because the stock levels are manageable as the dealers money is freed up due to good retail. The company needs to look at the situation for a couple of months before it concludes the real direction of the industry. The company's inventory level is now down to 30 days which is a positive factor, he added. MSI made most of the festive season and posted a growth of 4.5 per cent in its domestic wholesales at 1,44,277 units in October as against 1,38,100 units in the same period last year.

Other carmakers like Hyundai, Mahindra & Mahindra and Toyota also managed to perform better over last month.

Tata Motors and Honda Cars India also improved sales in October from preceding months. Passenger vehicle wholesales in India declined for the eleventh consecutive month in September. The slump in sales has forced various companies to cut production and manpower. Elaborating on the factors impacting sales, Srivastava said high acquisition cost remained a challenge.

"Cost of cars going up due to mandatory emission and safety norms, increase in road tax of up to 7 per cent across nine states and upfront payment of three years third party insurance have all increased the on-road price of a car," he noted. Besides, liquidity crunch has made it difficult for the dealers and customers to get financing for inventory as well as purchase, he added. Further, confusion in the mind of the customers regarding the transition of vehicles from BS-IV to BS-VI technology, availability of BS-VI fuel and lack of clarity whether a BS-VI compliant vehicle can run on BS-IV fuel have also impacted sales, Srivastava said.