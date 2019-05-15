Maruti Suzuki opens its 400th ARENA dealership in India

Maruti Suzuki has announced the inauguration of its 400th ARENA dealership outlet in India today. With the opening of this dealership, the automaker's ARENA dealerships outlets are now present in a total of 278 cities across India. The company retails cars such as the Vitara Brezza, Dzire, Alto, Swift, Ertiga, WagonR and Eeco through the ARENA dealerships. The 400th such dealership was opened in a span of just 2 years. Currently, India's largest automobile manufacturer has three different retail channels. These are ARENA, NEXA and commercial. The Company’s total sales network has crossed 2,940 showrooms covering more than 1,860 towns and cities.

Commenting on the occasion, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said that the ARENA was introduced by Maruti Suzuki in order to transform the retail network of the company in sync with the evolving expectations of the Indian customers. And that the same marks a very important step in the carmaker's journey of transformation. He added that this transformation is based on continuous research in the area of what the customer wants and also in accordance with the future trends. "The effort is to align with ever-evolving customer and offer experiences at par with global benchmarks.” he further added.

Maruti Suzuki is currently working on upgrading its entire fleet in order to meet the upcoming emission and crash test regulations. It has recently introduced an update for its entry-level offering i.e. the Alto hatchback. Before it, Maruti had launched the BS-6 complaint petrol versions of the Baleno hatchback. Recently, Maruti made a big announcement. In it, the company said that it is going to cease the production of diesel vehicles post-April 2020. Country's largest automobile manufacturer feels that the upgradation of the diesel engine with the required hardware to meet BS-6 standard will increase the prices by a huge margin and hence, result in a substancial decrease in demand.