Maruti Suzuki opens its 300th commercial vehicle showroom

Maruti Suzuki has today announced the inauguration of its 300th commercial vehicle showroom in India. The carmaker says that this showroom has been built on the company's core values i.e. partnership, reliability and efficiency. Country's leading automobile manufacturer has opened this 300th commercial vehicle outlet in a span of three years. With this, its commercial retail network has now reached 230 cities. The addition of this 300th outlet has now made the total dealership count of the carmaker expand to 2,940 across 1,860 towns and cities. The carmaker currently has three different retail channel namely the Nexa, Arena and commercial.

Maruti Suzuki's internal research states that nearly half of its customers are businessmen, small traders or are self-employed. As a result of this, in September 2016, the automaker decided to enter into the commercial vehicle segment with the Super Carry. The same is available with a 2.0-litre, 793 cc diesel engine and an 1196 cc CNG motor. Since its launch, the LCV has already become the second best selling vehicle in its segment.

Commenting on the rollout of 300th Commercial retail channel, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India said, “The Light Commercial Vehicle segment has been the largest volume contributor in the commercial vehicle industry in the country. Globally, Suzuki Motor Corporation has expertise in this segment and the Super Carry is part of that lineage. Super Carry for India has been developed specifically keeping in mind the unique requirements of the Indian mini truck customer. Starting the commercial segment with Super Carry, we have rapidly rolled out our network to keep pace with the growing demand and business opportunity for light commercial vehicles. With the growth in entrepreneurship and businesses, we see a continuous requirement of Light commercial vehicles for various business applications.”

“We will align our product and retail strategy with these changes. Our expanding Commercial Channel network strength stands testimony to this alignment with the customer. In addition to our sales network, Maruti Suzuki’s well-spread service network of over 3,630 service touch points across 1,780 cities boosts the confidence of the commercial vehicle buyer.” he further added.