Maruti Suzuki online dealerships record over 2 lakh cars’ sales since April 2019

Supported by a technology backend and a data driven Hyperlocal marketing approach, the digital sales experience is personalised for one to one communication with millions of Maruti Suzuki customers.

For representational purposes only

Maruti Suzuki India Limited today announced that its online dealerships have registered a record sale of 2 lakh cars. Maruti’s online initiative was launched about two years ago with the objective to help customers get information from their preferred dealers quickly. The company’s online digital initiative now covers nearly 1000 dealerships across the country. According to research done by Google over 72% of auto customers search for their dealers online.

Maruti Suzuki pioneered online bookings in 2017 and reports that as customer behaviour further shifts online, dealership’s websites are now witnessing a much larger traffic flow. Digital inquiries for Maruti Suzuki have seen a five-fold increase to around 20% of total sales. In the prevailing COVID-19 scenario, the digital inquiry contribution has further increased, exceeding 33% during the last five months.

Nearly 95% of new car sales in India are digitally influenced as per the Google Auto Gear Shift India 2020 Report. Customers first research online and then buy at the physical dealerships. While online experience provides the complete spectrum of information to the customers, at the last mile the customers seek assurance of the deal from their trusted dealer advisors, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said.

“Interestingly, customers who enquire through our digital channel end up purchasing a car within 10 days. This reaffirms that with a robust online to offline platform executed by a digitally enabled salesforce, converting digital inquiries into sales becomes easier. Since, the introduction of this new digital channel in 2018, we have witnessed a three times increase in digital inquiries and recorded sales of over 2 lakh units since April 2019. This digital channel has helped to generate over 21 lakh customer inquiries.”

Maruti saw a two-fold increase in ‘Near Me’ customer searches for Maruti Suzuki dealers. The investment to create a hyper-local platform is to help customers discover faster and connect to their nearest dealers. This initiative has seen rapid growth in recent times. In the last two years, we have integrated over 1000 dealerships across 3000 online touchpoints, he added.

