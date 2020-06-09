Maruti Suzuki offers big discounts on S-Presso, Ciaz: Up to Rs 55,000 off on this model

There are great deals on almost all of the Maruti Suzuki cars including the Alto 800, Celerio, WagonR but some like the Ertiga MPV and Vitara Brezza SUV have very fewer discounts.

Maruti Suzuki has not only tied up with leading financial institutions to provide loans to aspiring car buyers but India’s largest car manufacturer has also rolled out offers and benefits. The biggest benefit is for those looking to buy the Maruti Suzuki Dzire. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire got a facelift just before the lockdown. It not only received new features but also a brand nouveau engine as well. Dealers are offering discounts of up to Rs 55,000 on the pre-facelift model. This includes cash, exchange as well as a loyalty bonus. If you are a COVID-19 frontline warrior, there are additional benefits, and be sure to ask your Maruti dealer about the same. On the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, dealers are offering benefits of up to Rs 48,000 – cash discount of Rs 20,000, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and the rest if you are a corporate employee.

As for models like the Maruti Alto 800, there is again a cash discount of Rs 20,000, Rs 15,000 exchange bonus and more in the form of corporate discount. The slower-selling Maruti Celerio has a higher Rs 25,000 off as cash discount, Rs 20,000 off on exchanging a car and additional corporate discounts. There are also discounts on Arena cars with the Baleno and Ignis getting Rs 15,000 cash discount, a similar amount for exchange and corporate benefits. These though depend from dealer to dealer and on the stocks available. Maruti’s flagship sedan, the Ciaz too gets a discount. One gets Rs 10,000 cash discount on certain variants while the exchange bonus will be the same as the other cars – Rs 20,000.

While most of the dealers said that there are no discounts on the Maruti Vitara Brezza or even the Ertiga, one particular showroom in Noida confirmed that there are cash benefits to a customer on the SUV. All-in-all, we will like to ask our readers to check with their local dealerships on the exact amount being given out. expre

