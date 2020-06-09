Maruti Suzuki offers big discounts on S-Presso, Ciaz: Up to Rs 55,000 off on this model

There are great deals on almost all of the Maruti Suzuki cars including the Alto 800, Celerio, WagonR but some like the Ertiga MPV and Vitara Brezza SUV have very fewer discounts.

By:Published: June 9, 2020 6:34 PM

Maruti Suzuki has not only tied up with leading financial institutions to provide loans to aspiring car buyers but India’s largest car manufacturer has also rolled out offers and benefits. The biggest benefit is for those looking to buy the Maruti Suzuki Dzire. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire got a facelift just before the lockdown. It not only received new features but also a brand nouveau engine as well. Dealers are offering discounts of up to Rs 55,000 on the pre-facelift model. This includes cash, exchange as well as a loyalty bonus. If you are a COVID-19 frontline warrior, there are additional benefits, and be sure to ask your Maruti dealer about the same. On the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, dealers are offering benefits of up to Rs 48,000 – cash discount of Rs 20,000, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and the rest if you are a corporate employee.

As for models like the Maruti Alto 800, there is again a cash discount of Rs 20,000, Rs 15,000 exchange bonus and more in the form of corporate discount. The slower-selling Maruti Celerio has a higher Rs 25,000 off as cash discount, Rs 20,000 off on exchanging a car and additional corporate discounts. There are also discounts on Arena cars with the Baleno and Ignis getting Rs 15,000 cash discount, a similar amount for exchange and corporate benefits. These though depend from dealer to dealer and on the stocks available. Maruti’s flagship sedan, the Ciaz too gets a discount. One gets Rs 10,000 cash discount on certain variants while the exchange bonus will be the same as the other cars – Rs 20,000.

While most of the dealers said that there are no discounts on the Maruti Vitara Brezza or even the Ertiga, one particular showroom in Noida confirmed that there are cash benefits to a customer on the SUV. All-in-all, we will like to ask our readers to check with their local dealerships on the exact amount being given out. expre

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Amitabh Bachchan could soon be your navigator as Google Maps' voice

Amitabh Bachchan could soon be your navigator as Google Maps' voice

MG Hector Plus SUV launch confirmed: Toyota Innova Crysta rival features, specs and more

MG Hector Plus SUV launch confirmed: Toyota Innova Crysta rival features, specs and more

Maruti Suzuki Swift, Mahindra Scorpio most searched used cars in India during lockdown

Maruti Suzuki Swift, Mahindra Scorpio most searched used cars in India during lockdown

'Small/entry-level new car sales to rise in coming months': AckoDrive's promise of guaranteed delivery

'Small/entry-level new car sales to rise in coming months': AckoDrive's promise of guaranteed delivery

Five most fuel efficient diesel cars under Rs 10 lakh: Hyundai Aura, Tata Altroz and more

Five most fuel efficient diesel cars under Rs 10 lakh: Hyundai Aura, Tata Altroz and more

Now get your scooter or motorcycle serviced at home: CredR Care launched in four major cities

Now get your scooter or motorcycle serviced at home: CredR Care launched in four major cities

Triumph Bonneville T100 Black, T120 Black India launch date out: What makes these special!

Triumph Bonneville T100 Black, T120 Black India launch date out: What makes these special!

Jeep Renegade spotted testing in India: Vitara Brezza, Venue rival expected soon

Jeep Renegade spotted testing in India: Vitara Brezza, Venue rival expected soon

Lamborghini India reopens dealerships with new safety rules in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru

Lamborghini India reopens dealerships with new safety rules in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru

Maruti Suzuki partners with Mahindra Finance: Loan schemes for farmers and more

Maruti Suzuki partners with Mahindra Finance: Loan schemes for farmers and more

Yamaha Corona Warriors camp for frontline staff: Free vehicle checking, sanitization and these benefits on offer!

Yamaha Corona Warriors camp for frontline staff: Free vehicle checking, sanitization and these benefits on offer!

Formula E Race at Home Challenge concludes: Mahindra Racing's Wehrlein crowned vice champion

Formula E Race at Home Challenge concludes: Mahindra Racing's Wehrlein crowned vice champion

Yamaha Cygnus-X 125 sports scooter spied with in-built dashcam: India launch and other details!

Yamaha Cygnus-X 125 sports scooter spied with in-built dashcam: India launch and other details!

Renault Kwid, Duster, Triber BS6 available with up to Rs 60,000 discount: Know which car gets what offer

Renault Kwid, Duster, Triber BS6 available with up to Rs 60,000 discount: Know which car gets what offer

1946 Jawa Perak: First-gen Perak built during WWII & a Czech superhero's contribution to its name

1946 Jawa Perak: First-gen Perak built during WWII & a Czech superhero's contribution to its name

Unlock 1.0: Rapido bike taxi now re-operational in 100 Indian cities

Unlock 1.0: Rapido bike taxi now re-operational in 100 Indian cities

Enercent electric car/bike charging stations to expand in next 2 months: These states to get fast chargers soon

Enercent electric car/bike charging stations to expand in next 2 months: These states to get fast chargers soon

Now buy any Hero bike, scooter online: Easy steps to E-Shop a Splendor & more amid lockdown explained!

Now buy any Hero bike, scooter online: Easy steps to E-Shop a Splendor & more amid lockdown explained!

Jaguar Land Rover receives Rs 5326 crore as loan from Chinese banks

Jaguar Land Rover receives Rs 5326 crore as loan from Chinese banks

Stunning! Royal Enfield Classic 500 'Nawab' V2.0 by Rajputana Custom is an absolute Monday Blues killer

Stunning! Royal Enfield Classic 500 'Nawab' V2.0 by Rajputana Custom is an absolute Monday Blues killer