Maruti Suzuki offers and discounts for August 2022 – Up to Rs 50,000 off on Celerio

Maruti Suzuki car discounts in August 2022. Here is the list of benefits Maruti Suzuki is offering in the form of cash discounts and exchange bonuses for various models.

Maruti Suzuki is offering a host of offers and discounts on its vehicles in August and some models get massive offers that amount to Rs 50,000. The carmaker is offering discounts in the form of cash and exchange bonuses. Here’s a detailed look at the discounts Maruti Suzuki is offering.

Maruti Suzuki is offering cash discounts on models such as the Alto, Wagon R, Clerio, S-Presso, Swift, and Dzire. All models are also eligible for exchange bonuses, which effectively add up to a considerable amount.

Also Read: Tata Motors Discounts in August 2022

The Maruti Suzuki Alto gets a cash discount of Rs 8,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, adding to Rs 18,000 in the form of benefits. Apart from the base STD variant, all other trims are eligible for benefits under the offer.

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, which has been leading the best-selling cars list for a long time, is eligible for a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and also gets an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. The CNG version of the Wagon R gets only the cash discount.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Celerio petrol manual variants (VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+) trims get the maximum benefits as they get a cash discount of up to Rs 35,000 and Rs 15,000 as an exchange bonus, while the AMT versions get Rs 15,000 as exchange bonus.

Maruti Suzuki’s Swift manual trims get a total benefit of Rs 30,00 which includes a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and an exchange benefit of Rs 20,000, while the AMT models get Rs 20,000 as a cash discount along with the Rs 20,000 exchange bonus. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets a cash discount of Rs 5,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000.

Apart from the models listed above, no discounts are offered on the Ertiga or the new Brezza, and most of the CNG models offered by Maruti Suzuki.