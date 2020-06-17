Maruti Suzuki offers 100% finance for on-road price, 84 months EMI: Ties up with Induslnd & Karur Vysya Bank

The schemes will be accessible at Maruti Suzuki’s network of 3,086 new car retail outlets across 1,964 cities and towns added with 780 branches of Karur Vysya Bank across 22 states across India.

By:Published: June 17, 2020 6:13 PM

2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki has announced partnerships with IndusInd Bank and Karur Vysya Bank to offer consumers more flexible financing schemes to own a new car. Under its partnership with Karur Vysya Bank, Maruti Suzuki customers can avail multiple finance schemes and longer repayment loan terms to own a new car, and access the schemes at Maruti Suzuki’s network of 3,086 retail outlets across 1,964 cities and towns along with 780 branches of Karur Vysya Bank across 22 states. Maruti Suzuki has also collaborated with IndusInd Bank to arrange finance schemes to help customers buy a new Maruti car. MSIL has been arranging consumer finance with partners to support the restart of business activities in the automobile industry.

IndusInd Bank is offering a variety of finance options including low EMI scheme, step-up and balloon payment options and funding 100% on-road price for the vehicles. IndusInd Bank portfolio can also be customised as per the requirements of salaried, self-employed, agriculturists or businessmen. IndusInd Bank also clarifies that the schemes are subject to the customer meeting IndusInd Bank’s credit norms.

Karur Vysya Bank has introduced a special scheme for Maruti Suzuki customers which includes 100% on-road funding with a six-month holiday period (except Maruti Eeco). There will be loans for both salaried and self-employed customers with a repayment period of up to 84 months. Karur Vysya Bank will also make the product available for non-income proof customers also.

Also read: Great News! Maruti Suzuki Alto, Swift, Dzire and more at an EMI of just Rs 899: Here’s how

IndusInd Bank is one of our leading finance partners. This collaboration is aimed at providing support to our customers who might be facing a liquidity crunch in the prevalent COVID-19 scenario. These special structured schemes like low EMI scheme, balloon and step-up EMI schemes, will ease the pressure on the immediate cash-flow of consumers, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India, said.

“Maruti Suzuki’s association with Karur Vysya Bank is another positive step towards providing our customers with financial flexibility and ease of owning a new car. In light of the current situation of fighting COVID 19 pandemic challenges, attractive products like EMI holiday period will provide the required financial solution to the customers.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Maruti Suzuki offers 100% finance for on-road price, 84 months EMI: Ties up with Induslnd & Karur Vysya Bank

Maruti Suzuki offers 100% finance for on-road price, 84 months EMI: Ties up with Induslnd & Karur Vysya Bank

2020 Honda City India specs out: Features like Lane Watch Assist, Alexa telematics give an edge over Verna, Ciaz

2020 Honda City India specs out: Features like Lane Watch Assist, Alexa telematics give an edge over Verna, Ciaz

2020 Intermot motorcycle show cancelled: Online version to be held before end of this year

2020 Intermot motorcycle show cancelled: Online version to be held before end of this year

All-electric Mercedes-Benz EQC India launch soon: A-Class lineup to arrive by end of 2020

All-electric Mercedes-Benz EQC India launch soon: A-Class lineup to arrive by end of 2020

Anil Kumble-backed motorhome, LuxeCamper, launched: Awesome luxury and indulgence!

Anil Kumble-backed motorhome, LuxeCamper, launched: Awesome luxury and indulgence!

BS6 Honda Grazia scooter teased: Price, features, specs and key changes to expect!

BS6 Honda Grazia scooter teased: Price, features, specs and key changes to expect!

Myth Buster! Bajaj Chetak electric scooter bookings NOT on in India: Facts listed!

Myth Buster! Bajaj Chetak electric scooter bookings NOT on in India: Facts listed!

Range Rover Fifty unveiled globally: Specs, features and how to book one in India

Range Rover Fifty unveiled globally: Specs, features and how to book one in India

All-new Mercedes-Benz GLS launched at Rs 99.9 lakh : New flagship SUV to rival BMW X7

All-new Mercedes-Benz GLS launched at Rs 99.9 lakh : New flagship SUV to rival BMW X7

Audi India performance cars are back: 600hp RS7 Sportback launch soon

Audi India performance cars are back: 600hp RS7 Sportback launch soon

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 India launch soon: Why you should wait for Thunderbird successor!

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 India launch soon: Why you should wait for Thunderbird successor!

Now rent/buy a refurbished bike or scooter during Covid-19 lockdown: CredR, Bounce tie-up offers these benefits!

Now rent/buy a refurbished bike or scooter during Covid-19 lockdown: CredR, Bounce tie-up offers these benefits!

Audi TT recalled in India for safety reasons: Know if your car is affected

Audi TT recalled in India for safety reasons: Know if your car is affected

2021 Lexus IS sedan gets sportier: What's new in the BMW 3 Series rival

2021 Lexus IS sedan gets sportier: What's new in the BMW 3 Series rival

Benelli 302R facelift launched in China: Expected launch, price of this Ninja 300 rival in India

Benelli 302R facelift launched in China: Expected launch, price of this Ninja 300 rival in India

Honda Civic diesel BS6 bookings begin: Expected price, launch date and specs

Honda Civic diesel BS6 bookings begin: Expected price, launch date and specs

All-new Nissan X-Trail unveiled: CR-V rival is feature-loaded and should be launched in India

All-new Nissan X-Trail unveiled: CR-V rival is feature-loaded and should be launched in India

Maruti Suzuki Swift turns 15! King of its segment since 2005 and here's why

Maruti Suzuki Swift turns 15! King of its segment since 2005 and here's why

MG Hector Plus production starts at Halol facility: Toyota Innova Crysta challenger launch in July

MG Hector Plus production starts at Halol facility: Toyota Innova Crysta challenger launch in July

Tesla Model S Long Range Plus offers 646 km driving range: Certified as world’s longest-range EV

Tesla Model S Long Range Plus offers 646 km driving range: Certified as world’s longest-range EV