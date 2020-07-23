Maruti Suzuki completes 5 years of NEXA: 11 lakh customers, five models

Maruti Suzuki NEXA premium retail network celebrates five years of operations in India with over 11 lakh customers. With over 370 showrooms across 200+ cities, NEXA is the 3rd largest retail automobile brand (in terms of volume).

By:Published: July 23, 2020 4:07 PM

maruti suzuki nexa

Maruti Suzuki NEXA, a retailer network for Maruti’s premium car models, has completed five years of operations in the country. The retail chain today has over 11 lakh customers through its 370 showrooms spread across 200+ cities, which makes it the third-largest automobile retail brand (in terms of volume). Maruti Suzuki first launched the NEXA retail network in 2015. Maruti states that nearly half of NEXA customers are under 35 years. Having attracted a young demographic, NEXA introduced three of its pillars: NEXA MUSIC (for creation of new original English music), NEXA LIFESTYLE (for creation of new lifestyle experiences), and NEXA JOURNEYS (for creation of exclusive journeys). NEXA has collaborated with several artists through associations with platforms such as IIFA Awards etc.

NEXA also recently launched its Augmented Reality (AR) platform for allowing customers to explore products in a digital contact-free format. Additionally, NEXA range of cars boasts technologies such as Smart Hybrid, Suzuki Connect, Smartplay infotainment system, and NEXA Safety Shield.

maruti suzuki nexa Timeline

NEXA Music which celebrates homegrown artists in the space of original English music is said to be inspired by A R Rahman & other renowned artists. NEXA Music released 29 original English songs and music videos that garnered more than 50 million views on YouTube.

Also read: Great News! Maruti Suzuki Alto, Swift, Dzire and more at an EMI of just Rs 899: Here’s how

With NEXA, Maruti attracts modern urban Indian consumer to its portfolio The company is grateful for the enormous trust placed in us by its customers. Moving forward, it will be Maruti’s constant endeavour to continue to reinvent and deliver the unique NEXA experience to its ever-evolving customers, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said.

Maruti Suzuki retails five models through the NEXA retail network – Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, and Maruti Suzuki XL6.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

TVS Zest 110 BS6 launched with enhanced fuel efficiency: New features with a revised price

TVS Zest 110 BS6 launched with enhanced fuel efficiency: New features with a revised price

Jaguar Land Rover's contactless touchscreen can fight bacteria, viruses like Coronavirus

Jaguar Land Rover's contactless touchscreen can fight bacteria, viruses like Coronavirus

Kia Sonet teased again in render image: Hyundai Venue rival to unveil on 7 August

Kia Sonet teased again in render image: Hyundai Venue rival to unveil on 7 August

Upcoming TVS two-wheeler with 'India's first & only' trait teased: Zeppelin cruiser launch nearing?

Upcoming TVS two-wheeler with 'India's first & only' trait teased: Zeppelin cruiser launch nearing?

Hyundai's unique 'Lamp On Challenge' to promote safety: Details and how to participate!

Hyundai's unique 'Lamp On Challenge' to promote safety: Details and how to participate!

Uber India to install safety screens in 20,000 cabs to prevent Coronavirus transmission

Uber India to install safety screens in 20,000 cabs to prevent Coronavirus transmission

Honda Cub cute scoot is back as a hard core 'combat' scrambler with a working Gatling gun exhaust

Honda Cub cute scoot is back as a hard core 'combat' scrambler with a working Gatling gun exhaust

This electric Ford Mustang Mach-E from Ford Performance is the tyre shredder no one expected

This electric Ford Mustang Mach-E from Ford Performance is the tyre shredder no one expected

Four-cylinder Yamaha R25M might soon be a reality: Will take on Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R

Four-cylinder Yamaha R25M might soon be a reality: Will take on Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R

MG Motor offers free car sanitisation at home: Offer details explained

MG Motor offers free car sanitisation at home: Offer details explained

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol bookings begin: Renault Duster rival specs, features explained

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol bookings begin: Renault Duster rival specs, features explained

Eicher becomes India's first CV maker to offer 100% connected truck & bus lineup

Eicher becomes India's first CV maker to offer 100% connected truck & bus lineup

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 spied with accessories: Expected price, India launch & all you need to know

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 spied with accessories: Expected price, India launch & all you need to know

CEAT Tyres launches Contactless service: Doorstep repair, pick-drop and more

CEAT Tyres launches Contactless service: Doorstep repair, pick-drop and more

Kia Sonet sub-compact SUV: What to expect from the upcoming Hyundai Venue sibling

Kia Sonet sub-compact SUV: What to expect from the upcoming Hyundai Venue sibling

Exclusive! Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 price out: Pay this much more for Dominar 250 rival

Exclusive! Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 price out: Pay this much more for Dominar 250 rival

Spare wheel in car no longer compulsory but only under these conditions

Spare wheel in car no longer compulsory but only under these conditions

Hyundai Venue launched with clutchless manual transmission at Rs 9,99,990: DCT gets paddle shifters

Hyundai Venue launched with clutchless manual transmission at Rs 9,99,990: DCT gets paddle shifters

Skoda Slavia Spider revealed: Students modify Scala hatchback into a stunning open-top roadster

Skoda Slavia Spider revealed: Students modify Scala hatchback into a stunning open-top roadster

Castrol lubricants to be now available across Jio-bp retail shops in India

Castrol lubricants to be now available across Jio-bp retail shops in India