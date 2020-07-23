Maruti Suzuki completes 5 years of NEXA: 11 lakh customers, five models

Maruti Suzuki NEXA premium retail network celebrates five years of operations in India with over 11 lakh customers. With over 370 showrooms across 200+ cities, NEXA is the 3rd largest retail automobile brand (in terms of volume).

Maruti Suzuki NEXA, a retailer network for Maruti’s premium car models, has completed five years of operations in the country. The retail chain today has over 11 lakh customers through its 370 showrooms spread across 200+ cities, which makes it the third-largest automobile retail brand (in terms of volume). Maruti Suzuki first launched the NEXA retail network in 2015. Maruti states that nearly half of NEXA customers are under 35 years. Having attracted a young demographic, NEXA introduced three of its pillars: NEXA MUSIC (for creation of new original English music), NEXA LIFESTYLE (for creation of new lifestyle experiences), and NEXA JOURNEYS (for creation of exclusive journeys). NEXA has collaborated with several artists through associations with platforms such as IIFA Awards etc.

NEXA also recently launched its Augmented Reality (AR) platform for allowing customers to explore products in a digital contact-free format. Additionally, NEXA range of cars boasts technologies such as Smart Hybrid, Suzuki Connect, Smartplay infotainment system, and NEXA Safety Shield.

NEXA Music which celebrates homegrown artists in the space of original English music is said to be inspired by A R Rahman & other renowned artists. NEXA Music released 29 original English songs and music videos that garnered more than 50 million views on YouTube.

With NEXA, Maruti attracts modern urban Indian consumer to its portfolio The company is grateful for the enormous trust placed in us by its customers. Moving forward, it will be Maruti’s constant endeavour to continue to reinvent and deliver the unique NEXA experience to its ever-evolving customers, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said.

Maruti Suzuki retails five models through the NEXA retail network – Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, and Maruti Suzuki XL6.

